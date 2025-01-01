Watercolor bird and animal paintings by French-American artist John James Audubon (1785-1851). His works portray the diversity of avian species, showcasing their vibrant feathers, distinctive poses, and intricate features, clearly showing his passion for ornithology. In addition to birds, Audubon also painted other animals found in the natural world, including mammals such as wolves, bears, and deer. His precise and accurate depictions of birds and other animals continue to inspire artists and scientists alike, serving as important records of North America's biodiversity.