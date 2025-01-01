Idyllic and voluptuous Rococo paintings by French painter François Boucher (1703–1770). Known for his light-hearted and decorative style, Boucher's artwork often depicted scenes of elegance, romance, and mythological subjects. Overall, François Boucher's art is a celebration of beauty, pleasure, and the luxurious lifestyle of the French elite during the 18th century. His works continue to be admired for their technical skill, aesthetic charm, and contribution to the Rococo movement.