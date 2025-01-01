Oil paintings and stained glass artwork by French painter Prosper Lafaye (1806-1883). Lafaye had a distinct focus on history paintings and interior scenes, showcasing his work at the Salon from 1833 to 1847. His specialization lay in capturing significant events of his era. One prominent feature in many of Lafaye's artworks was the skillful use of chiaroscuro and gentle diffusion of light. Later in his career, Lafaye pursued the restoration of stained glass windows.