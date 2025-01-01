Lucas Cranach's The fountain of youth (1546) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984423/illustration-image-art-people-vintage Free Image from public domain license Study of a Stag (recto); Study of Goats (verso) by Lucas Cranach the Elder https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263045/study-stag-recto-study-goats-verso-lucas-cranach-the-elder Free Image from public domain license Lucas Cranach's Adam and Eve (1533–1537) famous painting. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984459/illustration-image-tree-art-botanical Free Image from public domain license Lucas Cranach's Cupid complaining to Venus (1525) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984430/illustration-image-tree-art-botanical Free Image from public domain license Lucas Cranach's Lukas Spielhausen (1532) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984471/illustration-image-art-people-vintage Free Image from public domain license Francois Boucher's The Judgment of Paris (1528) famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984049/illustration-image-tree-art-botanical Free Image from public domain license Lucas Cranach's The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (1540) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. l. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984375/illustration-image-art-people-vintage Free Image from public domain license A Faun and His Family with a Slain Lion by Lucas Cranach the Elder https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266592/faun-and-his-family-with-slain-lion-lucas-cranach-the-elder Free Image from public domain license One of a pair of marriage portraits (see 57.11). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651925/image-vintage-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Lucas Cranach's Law and Grace - Damnation and Salvation (1529) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726523/image-art-public-domain-creative-commons Free Image from public domain license Madonna and Child with Grapes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652085/image-vintage-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license The Elector Frederic the Wise of Saxony (1463-1525) with the Saints Ursula (left) and Genevieve (right) by Lucas Cranach d.Æ https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923576/image-face-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license The Stag Hunt of the Elector Frederic the Wise (1463-1525) of Saxony by Lucas Cranach d.Æ https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921210/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Lucas Cranach's Law and Grace; Damnation and Salvation (1529) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984053/illustration-image-art-people-vintage Free Image from public domain license Lucas Cranach's Judith with the Head of Holofernes (1530) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984488/illustration-image-art-people-vintage Free Image from public domain license Lucas Cranach's The Martyrdom of Saint Barbara (1510) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984468/illustration-image-art-people-vintage Free Image from public domain license crucified Christ at center; Mary Magdalene in green gown hugs bottom of cross; two crucified men flank Christ; two soldiers… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652008/image-frame-vintage-art Free Image from public domain license A Silver-Gilt Cross with Christ Crucified, from the Wittenberg Reliquaries by Lucas Cranach the Elder https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614157/image-jesus-cross-1941-accross Free Image from public domain license Johann (1498–1537), Duke of Saxony by Lucas Cranach the Elder https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611955/johann-1498andndash1537-duke-saxony-lucas-cranach-the-elder Free Image from public domain license One of a pair of marriage portraits (see 57.10). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652382/image-vintage-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license