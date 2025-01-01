Lanny Sommese (1941 - 2022), was a prolific artist known for his mastery of various mediums including graphic design, illustration, painting, printmaking, and collage. This curated collection showcases his versatility and artistic brilliance, captivating viewers with intricate details, unique compositions, and a seamless fusion of traditional and modern aesthetics. Explore this collection of Sommese's artworks and download our digitally enhanced PNG elements for free.