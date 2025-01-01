Curated
Helen Hyde
Japanese woodblock prints by American printmaker Helen Hyde (1868-1919). Hyde's art often featured scenes of everyday life, particularly women and children, often set against beautiful natural backdrops. She had a keen eye for detail and her prints were characterized by their meticulous linework and use of color.
