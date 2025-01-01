Shirley Hibberd’s (1825–1890) “The Ivy, a Monograph” comprises gorgeous ornamental leaf illustrations beautifully engraved by Benjamin Fawcett (1808–1893). Fawcett, an English renowned woodblock color printer was considered to be one of the finest in the 19th century. The book introduced beautiful images of many new and breathtaking ornamental plants never been featured anywhere before. We present to you the digitally enhanced illustrations from our own 1929 edition of the publication.