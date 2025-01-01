Considered the “father of bird study in Australia,” John Gould (1804–1881) is one of the most celebrated experts on ornithology worldwide. His book "Birds of Australia" (1840–1848), illustrated by his wife, Elizabeth Gould, (1804–1841) introduced more than 300 new bird species to the world. We've digitally enhanced the images and vintage PNG elements from our own 1972 edition of the book.