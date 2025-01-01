Savor these illustrations of fruit from our vintage edition of The Fruit Grower's Guide, authored by John Wright in 1891. This collection displays intricate paintings of fruits and historical growing techniques. Explore a carefully selected assortment of renowned fruits such as strawberries, cherries, pears, and grapes, while also gaining insight into the farming equipment and tools utilized. Indulge in the allure of these vintage PNG elements of flowers and fruits.