Japanese swallow bird, illustration from Seitei Kacho Gafu (1890–1891) by Wantanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga artist.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562883/red-swallow-bird Free Image from public domain license Tree branches. Illustration from Seitei Kacho Gafu (1890–1891) by Wantanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga artist. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562871/japanese-hanging-branches-drawing Free Image from public domain license Japanese crows, illustration from Seitei Kacho Gafu (1890–1891) by Wantanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga artist. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562873/japanese-crows-drawing Free Image from public domain license Japanese crows perched on a branch. Illustration from Seitei Kacho Gafu (1890–1891) by Wantanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562875/japanese-crows-drawing Free Image from public domain license Two sparrows perched on a branch. Illustration from Seitei Kacho Gafu (1890–1891) by Wantanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562885/japanese-sparrows-branch Free Image from public domain license Flying magpies, illustration from Seitei Kacho Gafu (1890–1891) by Wantanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga artist. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562877/magpie-birds-drawing Free Image from public domain license Perched Japanese swallow. Illustration from Seitei Kacho Gafu (1890–1891) by Wantanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga artist.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562884/swallow-branch Free Image from public domain license Perched magpies. Illustration from Seitei Kacho Gafu (1890–1891) by Wantanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga artist. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562878/magpie-birds-drawing Free Image from public domain license White blossomed flower. Illustration from Seitei Kacho Gafu (1890–1891) by Wantanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga artist.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562879/large-blooming-flower Free Image from public domain license White cockatoo perched on a branch. Illustration (1890–1891) by Wantanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga artist. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562869/cockatoo-bird-drawing Free Image from public domain license Basket of grapes from Seitei Kacho Gafu (1890–1891) by Wantanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga artist. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562880/grapes-basket Free Image from public domain license Japanese crows perched on a branch. Illustration from Seitei Kacho Gafu (1890–1891) by Wantanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562874/japanese-crows-drawing Free Image from public domain license Wild dandelions illustration from Seitei Kacho Gafu (1890–1891) by Wantanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga artist. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562881/japanese-dandelion-weeds Free Image from public domain license Wild ducklings illustration from Seitei Kacho Gafu (1890–1891) by Wantanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga artist. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562882/wild-baby-ducks Free Image from public domain license Tree branches. Illustration from Seitei Kacho Gafu (1890–1891) by Wantanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga artist. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562872/japanese-hanging-branches-drawing Free Image from public domain license Wild pine tree illustration from Seitei Kacho Gafu (1890–1891) by Wantanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga artist. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562876/japanese-pine-tree-drawing Free Image from public domain license Album cover from Bijutsu Sekai (1893-1896) by Watanabe Seitei, a prominent Kacho-ga artist. Digitally enhanced from our own… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/560544/bijutsu-sekai-book-cover Free Image from public domain license