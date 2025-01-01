Block printed table cover from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329555/colorful-flowers Free Image from public domain license Chintz pattern from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329518/free-illustration-image-pattern-flower-flowers Free Image from public domain license Figured silk from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329583/colorful-flowers Free Image from public domain license Coventry ribbon and specimens of ribbons from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329515/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-ribbon-ancient Free Image from public domain license Cashmere scarf end from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329588/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-scarf-cashmere Free Image from public domain license Specimens of painted lacquer work of Lahore from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329162/free-illustration-image-pattern-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-flower Free Image from public domain license Paper hangings from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329514/colorful-flowers Free Image from public domain license Specimen of Indian lac-work from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329486/free-illustration-image-indian-pattern Free Image from public domain license Silk brocades from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329201/free-illustration-image-pattern-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-wallpaper Free Image from public domain license Portieres of printed mohair from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329579/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-flower-vintage-wallpaper Free Image from public domain license Paper hanging from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329571/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-decorative-paper-pattern Free Image from public domain license Portions of shawls from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329581/free-illustration-image-pattern-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-flower Free Image from public domain license An open-work panel cast in brass from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329609/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-pattern-wallpaper Free Image from public domain license Indian scarf end embroidered at Dacca on white muslin from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329553/free-illustration-image-indian-pattern-ornament Free Image from public domain license Specimens of lace from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329546/free-illustration-image-lace-vintage-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt Free Image from public domain license Panel in Buhl from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329585/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-pattern-ancient Free Image from public domain license Indian embroidery on black cloth from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329530/free-illustration-image-embroidery-indian-pattern Free Image from public domain license Pianofortes from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329542/free-illustration-image-piano-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Figured silk from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329566/free-illustration-image-pattern-flower-floral-patterns Free Image from public domain license Paper hanging from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329511/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-pattern-decorative-paper Free Image from public domain license Indian embroidery in white silk on black net from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853 by Sir Matthew… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329500/premium-illustration-image-embroidery-pattern-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt Free Image from public domain license Indian kinkaub pattern from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329520/free-illustration-image-indian-pattern-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-wallpaper Free Image from public domain license A shield in iron and guns from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329595/free-illustration-image-gun-shield-iron Free Image from public domain license Book cover by french of Bolton-le-Moors from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329495/free-illustration-image-book-cover-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-vintage Free Image from public domain license Specimens of Russian embroidery from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329193/free-illustration-image-embroidery-russian-pattern Free Image from public domain license Indian elephant trapping illustration from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329189/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-indian-lithograph Free Image from public domain license Printed muslins from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329586/free-illustration-image-vintage-wallpaper-flower Free Image from public domain license Specimens of Indian enamelling from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329606/free-illustration-image-19th-century-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-indian Free Image from public domain license Specimens of lacquer work from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329598/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-pattern-art-decor Free Image from public domain license Carpets in the medieval style from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329580/free-illustration-image-carpet-medieval-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt Free Image from public domain license Decoration of an apartment from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329578/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-lithograph-industrial-art-19th Free Image from public domain license Decoration derived from the Alhambra from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329567/free-illustration-image-alhambra-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-flower Free Image from public domain license Table covers from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329560/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-pattern-flower Free Image from public domain license Terra cotta figure of Galatea and group of majolica garden vases from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329561/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-majolica-vase-flowers Free Image from public domain license Bed room furniture in marqueterie from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329557/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-bed-vintage-room Free Image from public domain license Sideboard carved in oak from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329548/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-lithography-industrial-arts Free Image from public domain license Altar and reredos from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329531/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-altar-vintage-textured-background-texture Free Image from public domain license Axminster carpet from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329509/free-illustration-image-carpet-pattern-matthew-digby-wyatt Free Image from public domain license Jewellery design from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329529/free-illustration-image-jewelry-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-wallpaper Free Image from public domain license Specimen of Indian embroidery from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329186/indian-embroidery Free Image from public domain license Daggers and sheaths from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329519/vintage-daggers-design Free Image from public domain license Fountain and ornamental gates from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329195/free-illustration-image-fountain-gate-lithograph Free Image from public domain license Ornamental cover of a colour box from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329528/free-illustration-image-pattern-ornamental-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt Free Image from public domain license Group of objects in porcelain from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329547/free-illustration-image-ancient-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-lithograph Free Image from public domain license Vase "la gloire" from the royal manufactory at Sévres from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329188/free-illustration-image-vase-royal-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt Free Image from public domain license Bookcover in carved ivory from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329501/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-pattern-vintage-wallpaper Free Image from public domain license Pavement in encaustic tiles from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329526/free-illustration-image-ornament-pattern-tiles Free Image from public domain license Dagger and sheath in the Damascene work by Zuloago of Madrid from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329168/free-illustration-image-dagger-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-painting Free Image from public domain license Machine made lace from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329496/free-illustration-image-lace-pattern Free Image from public domain license Embroidered boot front from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329487/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-flower-wallpaper Free Image from public domain license Axminster carpet from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329568/free-illustration-image-carpet-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-pattern Free Image from public domain license Indian embroidery on crimson silk from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329550/free-illustration-image-indian-pattern Free Image from public domain license Table covers from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329554/free-illustration-image-pattern-wallpaper-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt Free Image from public domain license Pistols engraved and inlaid with Damascene work by Zuloaga of Madrid from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329180/free-illustration-image-vintage-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-pistols Free Image from public domain license Pendant lamp in Sevres porcelain from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329502/free-illustration-image-lamp-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-vintage Free Image from public domain license Specimens of Turkish embroidery from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329183/free-illustration-image-embroidery-vintage-wallpaper-turkish Free Image from public domain license Specimen of Honiton lace from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329481/free-illustration-image-lace-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-vintage-wallpaper Free Image from public domain license The industrial arts of the nineteenth century from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329479/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-digby-paintings Free Image from public domain license Stained glass walls of Newcastle from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329532/free-illustration-image-stained-glass-pattern-wallpaper Free Image from public domain license Window ornament from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329190/free-illustration-image-window-pattern-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt Free Image from public domain license Specimens of Swiss embroidery from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329575/free-illustration-image-embroidery-vintage-wallpaper-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt Free Image from public domain license Shawl from Delhi the pattern worked on a cashmere ground from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329551/free-illustration-image-cashmere-pattern-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt Free Image from public domain license Specimen of Indian bullion embroidery from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329603/free-illustration-image-indian-pattern-embroidery Free Image from public domain license Group of glass from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329489/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-digby-industrial-art-19th Free Image from public domain license Enamelled vase from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329482/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-vase-ancient Free Image from public domain license Child Christ from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329173/free-illustration-image-industrial-art-19th-arts-jesus-christ Free Image from public domain license Vase in terra cotta from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329506/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-lithography-terra Free Image from public domain license Group of objects in glass from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329192/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-vintage-digby Free Image from public domain license Group of flowers carved in wood from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329577/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-flowers-cc0 Free Image from public domain license Embroidery in bullion of Tunis from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329167/free-illustration-image-embroidery-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-pattern Free Image from public domain license "Victory" a statue in marble from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329207/free-illustration-image-statue-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-marble Free Image from public domain license Borders from Indian manuscripts from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329504/free-illustration-image-border-indian-pattern-vintage-wallpaper Free Image from public domain license Black lace flounce from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329574/free-illustration-image-lace-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-pattern Free Image from public domain license Hours leading forth the horses of the sun from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329533/free-illustration-image-sun-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-hours-leading-horse Free Image from public domain license Crystal fountain from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329205/free-illustration-image-fountain-london-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt Free Image from public domain license Greek embroidery from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329525/free-illustration-image-embroidery-greek-pattern Free Image from public domain license Specimens of enamelling from Indian arms from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329572/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-lithograph-indian Free Image from public domain license Marqueterie enrichments of a piano-forte from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329565/free-illustration-image-piano-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-vintage Free Image from public domain license Specimens of stained glass from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329544/free-illustration-image-stained-glass-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-vintage-wallpaper Free Image from public domain license Pendant lamp from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329563/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-lamp-industrial-art-19th Free Image from public domain license Bookbinding in Morocco from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329539/free-illustration-image-morocco-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-vintage-wallpaper Free Image from public domain license Niche and figure carved in wood from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329601/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-industrial-arts-nineteenth-century-ancient Free Image from public domain license Group of crystal vases and Indian jewellery from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329491/free-illustration-image-jewelry-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-painting Free Image from public domain license Ivory throne and footstool from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329483/free-illustration-image-throne-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-painting Free Image from public domain license Florentine mosaic from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329498/free-illustration-image-florentine-mosaic-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt Free Image from public domain license Paper hanging from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329605/free-illustration-image-vintage-wallpaper-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt Free Image from public domain license Cupid and panther from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329589/free-illustration-image-panther-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-cupid Free Image from public domain license Group of enamels from the royal manufactory at Sévres from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329592/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-digby-vintage Free Image from public domain license Group of plate from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329552/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-vintage Free Image from public domain license Enrichments from Indian illuminated manuscripts from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329536/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-illuminated-manuscript-flower Free Image from public domain license Group of Chinese enamels from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329524/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-chinese-painting Free Image from public domain license Bookbinding from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329538/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-digby-industrial-art-19th Free Image from public domain license Fountain in iron from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329490/free-illustration-image-fountain-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-painting Free Image from public domain license Enamelled vase and dish from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329597/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-lithograph-digby Free Image from public domain license "Richard the Lionheart ", an equestrian statue by the baron Marochetti from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329582/free-illustration-image-statue-king-lion Free Image from public domain license Statuette in ivory and objects in gold and silver from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329510/free-illustration-image-statue-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-gold Free Image from public domain license Decoration of an Indian saddle cover from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329593/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-indian-art-decoration-saddle-cover Free Image from public domain license Group of furniture from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329569/free-illustration-image-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-furniture-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license "The first cradle" a statue by Debay of Paris from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329516/free-illustration-image-statue-paris-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt Free Image from public domain license "The hunter" a statue in marble by John Gibson from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329191/free-illustration-image-statue-sir-matthew-digby-wyatt-marble Free Image from public domain license