Bird of paradise illustrations from the book Histoire Naturelles des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806), a pictorial work by Jaques Barraband (1767–1809). The collection showcases the biodiversity of the birds-of-paradise and anatomy of birds. We have digitally enhanced these illustrations and made them available in transparent png and vector formats. You can explore the original CC0 illustrations of Birds of Paradise in our Public Domain collection.