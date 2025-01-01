Great speos: Continuation and end of the second [fourth] painting from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421240/free-illustration-image-egypt-horse-egyptian Free Image from public domain license Great speos: Great hall, east wall. First painting from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Paintings copied from the tomb of Ramses IV (Maimonides) from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Copied paintings from the tombs of Nevoethph and Menothph from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Great speos: Great hall, east wall. Second painting from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Great Speos: vestibule, south wall, lower row, painting of southwest corner from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Animals copied from the original paintings from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Great Speos: vestibule, south wall, lower row, 2 painting of southwest corner from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Copied paintings from the tombs of Nevoethph and Menothph from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Copied paintings in one of the tombs from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Paintings copied from the tomb of Ramses IV (Maimonides) from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Tomb of Siphtha, Great Hall, Right Wall from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Left wall of the entry from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion (1790–1832). Great Speos: South wall. Sequence of triumph from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Second painting decorated on south wall in interior of the great speos from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Paintings copied from the tomb of Ramses IV (Maimonides) from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Grand Temple: Great Hall. Painting on the east wall, between the door and the southeast corner from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Copied paintings from the tombs of Nevoethph and Menothph from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Paintings copied from the tomb of Ramses IV (Maimonides) from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Nevothph's tomb from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion (1790–1832). Left wall with Secos, Sanctuary, At the bottom of the pronaos, and Sanctuary on east wall from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Temple of Hathor (of Euergetes II), pronaos and Small temple of Hathor, propylon and Same building, sanctuary. 3 and 4. Nevothph's tomb, continuation of the previous painting from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Temple of Phra from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion (1790–1832). Great Speos: vestibule, south wall, lower row, painting of southwest corner from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Paintings copied from the tomb of Ramses IV (Maimonides) from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Grand Temple from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion (1790–1832). Paintings executed in the same tomb from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Nevothph's tomb, north wall from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion (1790–1832). Tomb of Nevothph with continuation and end of the previous painting. Grand Temple, east wall and Idem from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Great Speos: vestibule, south wall, lower row and Painting of southwest corner from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Paintings copied from the tomb of Ramses IV (Maimonides) from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Bed collection from the paintings from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Left wall in one of the tombs and Paphe's tomb from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Animals copied from the original paintings from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Tomb of Amon-ei-hem-djom, engraved inscription on the door of the hypogeum from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Ornaments from the original paintings from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Paintings copied from the tombs from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Tomb of Ramses III and Ramses IX, figures and portraits of these kings from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Tomb of Rotei, north wall from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion (1790–1832). Ornaments copied from the original paintings from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Necklaces, umbrellas and other objects copied from the paintings or the originals from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Animal figures from the original paintings from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Animals copied from the original paintings from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Animal figures from the original paintings from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Tomb of Nevothph from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion (1790–1832). Tracing painting in a tomb and Tracing taken from cardboard boxes of mummies from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Collection of animals from the paintings from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Objects found in the tombs from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion (1790–1832). Paintings executed in the tombs from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Collection of vases from the paintings or originals from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Paintings executed in the tomb of Ramses IV (Maimonides) from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Continuation and end of the previous frieze from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Tomb of Nevothph and Tomb of Menothph, south and north walls from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Figures painted in Thmeiothph's tomb from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Objects found in the tombs from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion (1790–1832). Offertoirs and vases from the paintings or originals from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Tomb of Amon-ei-hem-djom, east and west walls from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Collection of vases from the paintings or originals from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Paintings executed in the tombs from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Paintings executed in one of the tombs from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Furniture and other objects copied from paintings or originals from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Paintings copied from the tomb of Ménofré from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Figure tracing from fifteenth tombs and Draft tracing from sixteenth tomb from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Ornaments copied from the original paintings from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Collection of vases from the paintings or originals from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Collection of vases from the paintings or originals from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Tomb of Nevothph from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion (1790–1832). Great speos: large gallery or vestibule, north wall. Top row, third painting of center from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Paintings copied from the tomb of Ménofré from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Tomb of Menothph, south wall from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion (1790–1832). Great speos: large gallery or vestibule, north wall. Tomb of Menothph, south wall from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion (1790–1832). Tomb of Rotei, south wall from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion (1790–1832). Tomb of Menothph, north wall from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion (1790–1832). First Tomb of Merneptah, continuation of the previous frieze from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Ornaments copied from the original paintings from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Paintings copied from the tomb of Ménofré from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Painting copied from one of the tombs from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Tomb of Amon-ei-hem-djom, west wall from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Tomb of Amon-ei-hem-djom, east wall from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion. Tomb of Menothph, south wall from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion (1790–1832). Hall with four columns and East room of the same hall from Monuments de l'égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean Top row, fifth painting of center from Monuments de l'égypte et de la… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421228/free-illustration-image-vintage-ancient-soldier-war Free Image from public domain license Great speos: large gallery or vestibule, north wall. Top row, fourth painting of center from Monuments de l'égypte et de la… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421220/free-illustration-image-egypt-war-jean-francois-champollion Free Image from public domain license