Opah from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431390/free-illustration-image-vintage-fish-1800s-public-domain-marine Free Image from public domain license Homelyn mirror ray illustration, sea animal from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431403/free-illustration-image-sea-mirror-ray Free Image from public domain license Flying-fish from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431308/free-illustration-image-tropical-fish-animals Free Image from public domain license Red-eye from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431322/free-illustration-image-fish-drawings-natural-history-art Free Image from public domain license Striped wrasse from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431295/free-illustration-image-natural-history-weird-vintage Free Image from public domain license European flounder from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431380/free-illustration-image-sea-white-public-domain-life Free Image from public domain license The brill from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431386/free-illustration-image-sea-turbot-fish-natural-history Free Image from public domain license Carp from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431409/free-illustration-image-carp-fish-cyprinus-carpio-yellow Free Image from public domain license Streaked wrasse from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431235/free-illustration-image-fish-british-vintage-green Free Image from public domain license Salvelian Charr from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431415/free-illustration-image-sea-fish-public-domain-vintage-background Free Image from public domain license Porbeagle Shark from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431253/free-illustration-image-blue-shark-vintage-sea Free Image from public domain license Grayling from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431368/free-illustration-image-natural-history-british-fishes-white-public-domain-blue-vintage Free Image from public domain license Dragonet from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431273/free-illustration-image-ocean-animals-sea Free Image from public domain license Piper from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431427/free-illustration-image-vintage-fish-illustration-sea-animals Free Image from public domain license Young-white Bait from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431388/free-illustration-image-marine-vintage-fish-bait-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Alpine Charr from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431210/free-illustration-image-vintage-fish-sea-life-public-domain-great-lakes Free Image from public domain license Mackerel from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431423/free-illustration-image-vintage-fish-british-fishing Free Image from public domain license Lumpsucker from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431274/free-illustration-image-white-public-domain-animals-water Free Image from public domain license Tunny from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431268/free-illustration-image-sea-edward-donovan-tuna-bluefin Free Image from public domain license Short Sun-fish from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431302/free-illustration-image-mola-tropical-fish-sun-drawing Free Image from public domain license Perch from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431355/free-illustration-image-white-public-domain-vintage-fish-drawings-sea Free Image from public domain license Ray's toothed Gilt-head from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431317/free-illustration-image-fish-public-domain-vintage-water-natural-history-ocean Free Image from public domain license Basse from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431328/free-illustration-image-white-public-domain-british-sea Free Image from public domain license Zeus from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431271/free-illustration-image-underwater-natural-history-ocean-yellow Free Image from public domain license Tench from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431410/free-illustration-image-doctor-vintage-white-public-domain-animal Free Image from public domain license Lunulated Gilt-head from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431374/free-illustration-image-sea-red-background-antique-fish Free Image from public domain license Trout from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431362/free-illustration-image-brown-trout-marine-freshwater-fish Free Image from public domain license The Atlantic cod from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431405/free-illustration-image-white-public-domain-gadus-morhua-ocean Free Image from public domain license Sewen from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431370/free-illustration-image-british-fish-freshwater-sea Free Image from public domain license Four-toothed sparus from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431234/free-illustration-image-vintage-fish-drawings-white-public-domain-snapper Free Image from public domain license Surmulet from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431284/free-illustration-image-mullus-fish-white-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Conger Eel from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431422/free-illustration-image-white-public-domain-ocean-life-sea Free Image from public domain license Red gurnard from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431258/free-illustration-image-white-public-domain-ocean-sea Free Image from public domain license The Atlantic wolffish from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431296/free-illustration-image-catfish-fishing-cat-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Common dab from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431345/free-illustration-image-vintage-water-fish-drawings Free Image from public domain license Small-headed Dab from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431341/free-illustration-image-vintage-fish-drawings-illustrations Free Image from public domain license Plaise from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431265/free-illustration-image-1800s-public-domain-animal-graphics Free Image from public domain license Atlantic halibut from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431237/free-illustration-image-sea-fresh-halibut-brown Free Image from public domain license Whiff from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431209/free-illustration-image-anglefin-animal-animals-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Father Lasher or Sea Scorpion from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431313/free-illustration-image-1800s-public-domain-animal-animals Free Image from public domain license Mullet from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431286/free-illustration-image-edward-gray-color-fish-green Free Image from public domain license Pilchard from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431227/free-illustration-image-illustration-blue-fish-sea-background Free Image from public domain license Stellated Globe Diodon from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431219/free-illustration-image-ocean-british-fish-globe Free Image from public domain license Fishing Frog or Angler from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431402/free-illustration-image-colorful-fish-animals-sea Free Image from public domain license Snipe or Trumpet-fish from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431215/free-illustration-image-trumpet-background-white-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Pike from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431254/free-illustration-image-fish-pike-freshwater Free Image from public domain license Sea Monster or rabbit fish from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431413/free-illustration-image-white-public-domain-illustration-sea-animals-vintage-monsters Free Image from public domain license Rough ray from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431289/free-illustration-image-sea-white-public-domain-aqua Free Image from public domain license Goldfinny from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431231/free-illustration-image-white-public-domain-colourful-fish-vintage-colorful Free Image from public domain license Dace from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431239/free-illustration-image-white-public-domain-natural-history-british-fishes-ocean Free Image from public domain license Shad from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431365/free-illustration-image-white-public-domain-vintage-fish-drawings-animal-kingdom Free Image from public domain license The European sea sturgeon from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431221/free-illustration-image-illustration-sea-animals-white-public-domain-natural-history-british-fishes Free Image from public domain license Roach from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431224/free-illustration-image-fresh-water-fish-rutilus-rutilus-sea Free Image from public domain license Gar-fish from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431216/free-illustration-image-garfish-ocean-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Anchovy from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431343/free-illustration-image-anchovy-animal-animals-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Thornback ray from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431299/free-illustration-image-tropical-fish-fishing-thornback-ray Free Image from public domain license Haddock from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431366/free-illustration-image-vintage-fish-drawings-white-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Lesser Spotted Dog-fish from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431350/free-illustration-image-scyliorhinus-canicula-fish-small-white-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Smooth blenny from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431242/free-illustration-image-vintage-sea-life-unique-artwork-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Pogge from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431277/free-illustration-image-hand-drawn-oranges-weird-vintage Free Image from public domain license Chub from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431420/free-illustration-image-fishing-bait-squalius-cephalus-freshwater-fish Free Image from public domain license Starry Ray from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431408/free-illustration-image-sea-1800s-public-domain-amblyraja-radiata Free Image from public domain license Indented-striped Wrasse from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431392/free-illustration-image-vintage-fish-illustrations-sea-life-rainbow-background Free Image from public domain license Scad from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431260/free-illustration-image-copyright-public-domain-trachurus-trachurus-vintage-sea-life Free Image from public domain license European Atherine from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431371/free-illustration-image-1800s-public-domain-animal-animals Free Image from public domain license Great or Sea Lamprey from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431359/free-illustration-image-animals-british-fish-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Viviparous Blenny from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431323/free-illustration-image-ocean-vintage-water-blenny Free Image from public domain license The Eurasian ruffe from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431319/free-illustration-image-freshwater-fish-1800s-public-domain-animal Free Image from public domain license Grey Gurnard from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431307/free-illustration-image-natural-history-mediterranean-sea-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Angel shark from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431279/free-illustration-image-angel-shark-1800s-public-domain-angelshark Free Image from public domain license Pollack from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431263/free-illustration-image-fish-white-public-domain-iridescent Free Image from public domain license Rubescent Band-fish from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431398/free-illustration-image-vintage-sea-life-white-public-domain-1800s Free Image from public domain license Great or Bony Gar-fish from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431394/free-illustration-image-freshwater-fish-vintage-sea-life-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Barbel from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431298/free-illustration-image-vintage-fish-drawings-1800s-public-domain-animal Free Image from public domain license Bib from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431294/free-illustration-image-white-public-domain-fish-illustrations-cod Free Image from public domain license Old Wife Wrasse from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431246/free-illustration-image-white-public-domain-wrasse-vintage-fish Free Image from public domain license Gudgeon from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431226/free-illustration-image-1800s-public-domain-animal-animals Free Image from public domain license Bream from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431377/free-illustration-image-white-public-domain-1800s-abramis-brama Free Image from public domain license Truncated Sun-fish from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431325/free-illustration-image-dwarf-sunfish-public-domain-sea-sun Free Image from public domain license Coal Fish from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431281/free-illustration-image-vintage-water-pollock-fish Free Image from public domain license River Bull-head from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431241/free-illustration-image-freshwater-fish-marine-life Free Image from public domain license The common stingray from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431384/free-illustration-image-animal-animals-public-domain-antique Free Image from public domain license Burbot from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431376/free-illustration-image-vintage-sea-life-fish-cusk Free Image from public domain license Smelt from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431344/free-illustration-image-british-fish-vintage-sea-life-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license A female cuckoo wrasse from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431340/free-illustration-image-water-color-lady-vintage-sea-life-cuckoo-wrasse Free Image from public domain license Hake from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431304/free-illustration-image-freshwater-fish-merluccius Free Image from public domain license Bleak from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431288/free-illustration-image-alburnus-alburnus-vintage-sea-life-antique-drawing Free Image from public domain license Spine-backed Shark from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431244/free-illustration-image-vintage-sea-life-mud-fish-brown Free Image from public domain license Variegated Sole from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431418/free-illustration-image-animals-public-domain-antique-aquatic Free Image from public domain license Trimaculated Wrasse from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431342/free-illustration-image-animal-animals-public-domain-antique Free Image from public domain license Fifteen-spined Stickleback from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431334/free-illustration-image-antique-aquatic-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Greater Weever or Sting-bull from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431250/free-illustration-image-antique-aquatic-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Whiting from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431321/free-illustration-image-antique-aquatic-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Sordit Dragone from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431249/free-illustration-image-british-fish-1800s-public-domain-animal Free Image from public domain license Saury or Skipper Pike from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431416/free-illustration-image-1800s-public-domain-animal-animals Free Image from public domain license Black Goby from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431404/free-illustration-image-animal-animals-public-domain-antique Free Image from public domain license Ling from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431400/free-illustration-image-animal-animals-public-domain-antique Free Image from public domain license Gattorugine Blenny from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431360/free-illustration-image-animal-animals-public-domain-antique Free Image from public domain license Pelagic Pipe-fish from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431348/free-illustration-image-eel-1800s-public-domain-animal Free Image from public domain license Unctuous Sucker from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431332/free-illustration-image-animal-animals-public-domain-antique Free Image from public domain license