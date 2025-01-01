Illustration of fox hunting from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322791/free-illustration-image-horse-hunting-fox Free Image from public domain license Illustration of game birds from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322786/free-illustration-image-bird-illustrations-antique Free Image from public domain license Illustration of hounds from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322818/free-illustration-image-dog-hunter-drawing Free Image from public domain license Illustration of hunting dogs from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322777/free-illustration-image-dog-hunting-animals Free Image from public domain license Illustration of a brown horse running from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322795/free-illustration-image-horse-vintage-old Free Image from public domain license Illustration of a hunter with rabbits from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322776/free-illustration-image-hunting-dog-hunt Free Image from public domain license Illustration of dark-brown horse from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322825/free-illustration-image-horse-animals-century Free Image from public domain license Illustration of fishing from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322775/free-illustration-image-fishing-hunting-animal Free Image from public domain license Illustration of two dogs and two dog heads from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322817/free-illustration-image-dog-hunting-vintage Free Image from public domain license Illustration of hinds; stags or red deer from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322828/free-illustration-image-deer-animals-vintage-horse Free Image from public domain license Illustration of two hunting dogs from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322819/free-illustration-image-dog-animals-hunting Free Image from public domain license Illustration of sportsmen within an enclosure from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322793/free-illustration-image-horse-hunting-equine Free Image from public domain license Illustration of hunters training their horses from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322782/free-illustration-image-horse-rider Free Image from public domain license Illustration of parts of white and brown horses from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322806/free-illustration-image-horse-brown-vintage-horses Free Image from public domain license Illustration of dogs chasing birds from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322774/free-illustration-image-dog-forest-bird Free Image from public domain license Illustration of two dog's heads and paw from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322807/free-illustration-image-dog-drawing-vintage Free Image from public domain license Illustration of hunters before hunting from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322790/free-illustration-image-horse-hunting-public-domain-sketches Free Image from public domain license Illustration of knitting shepherd from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322821/free-illustration-image-deer-horse-farmer Free Image from public domain license Illustration of heads of white and brown horses from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322805/free-illustration-image-horse-white-horses-vintage Free Image from public domain license Illustration of hounds on the hunt from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322816/free-illustration-image-dog-hunting-vintage-dogs Free Image from public domain license Typography "Sporting Sketches" from Sporting Sketches: Consisting of subjects relating to sports of the field published in… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322771/free-illustration-image-sport-typography-public-domain-prints Free Image from public domain license Illustration of two horses and a pony from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322824/free-illustration-image-horse-art-animals Free Image from public domain license Illustration of hunting scene (dogs ready to hounddown) from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851).… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322784/free-illustration-image-hunting-hunter-vintage-dog Free Image from public domain license Illustration of heads of domestic and wild animals and full figure of a dog, pig, horse, cows and a cock; a working farmer… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322823/free-illustration-image-deer-pig-cow Free Image from public domain license Illustration of horse heads and hoofs from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322803/free-illustration-image-horse-vintage-horses-animals Free Image from public domain license Illustration of a hunter with dogs chasing a stag from the vintage book Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322780/free-illustration-image-deer-hunting-horse Free Image from public domain license Illustration of hare hunting from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322814/free-illustration-image-horses-hunting-horse-riding Free Image from public domain license Illustration of hounds from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322781/free-illustration-image-dog-hound-1800s Free Image from public domain license Illustration of hunters, animals and birds from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322769/free-illustration-image-horse-killer-thoroughbred Free Image from public domain license Vintage Illustration showing mounted hunter, running dogs and a fox from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322772/free-illustration-image-horse-fox-dog-running Free Image from public domain license Illustration of hunter trying to get animal from its burrow from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851).… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322801/free-illustration-image-horse-hound-1800s Free Image from public domain license Illustration of light-brown horse from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322827/free-illustration-image-horse-1800s-public-domain-brown Free Image from public domain license Illustration of dogs chasing pheasants from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322785/free-illustration-image-hunting-hunting-dogs-sporting-sketches Free Image from public domain license Illustration of mounted sportsmen from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322783/free-illustration-image-horse-equestrian-hunting Free Image from public domain license Illustration of men clearing hurdle during a hunting from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322812/free-illustration-image-horse-vintage-sports-hunting Free Image from public domain license Illustration of two dog's heads and paw from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322808/free-illustration-image-dog-henry-alken-1800s Free Image from public domain license Illustration of the three great men of the village cannot do as they like from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322822/free-illustration-image-horse-hunting-dogs-dog Free Image from public domain license Illustration of badger hunting: dogs chasing and attacking badgers from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322788/free-illustration-image-badger-hunting-dog Free Image from public domain license Illustration of duck flowing from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322815/free-illustration-image-boat-hunt-duck-river Free Image from public domain license Illustration of running hounds from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322787/free-illustration-image-dog-hunter-vintage-illustrations Free Image from public domain license Illustration of successful fox hunting from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322792/free-illustration-image-fox-hunt-horse Free Image from public domain license Illustration of horse race from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322794/free-illustration-image-horse-race-racing Free Image from public domain license Illustration of two women feeding domestic birds, (also six heads of domestic and wild animals) from Sporting Sketches (1817… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322820/free-illustration-image-chicken-deer-horse Free Image from public domain license Illustration of pheasant fowl from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322811/free-illustration-image-hunter-pheasant-dog Free Image from public domain license Illustration of releasing the dogs for hunting from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322798/free-illustration-image-horse-hunter-vintage-dog-illustrations Free Image from public domain license Illustration of mounted hunter with three hounds running behind from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322789/free-illustration-image-horse-equestrian-1800s Free Image from public domain license Vintage illustration showing heads of dogs, horses and head of a man from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322773/free-illustration-image-dog-heads-horse Free Image from public domain license Illustration of a race with a carriage from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322800/free-illustration-image-carriage-horse-racing Free Image from public domain license Illustration of men riding towards hounds from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322796/free-illustration-image-horse-sporting-art-hunter Free Image from public domain license Illustration of badger hunting: dogs chasing and attacing badgers from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322826/free-illustration-image-badger-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Illustration of gamecocks from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322802/free-illustration-image-chicken-horse-hunter Free Image from public domain license Illustration of hunters with their dogs from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322778/free-illustration-image-1800s-public-domain-19th-century Free Image from public domain license Illustration of chaos in the hunt from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322804/free-illustration-image-horse-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Illustration of scene of the hunter's life from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322779/free-illustration-image-hunter-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license