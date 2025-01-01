Pointillism is a revolutionary painting technique that emerged in the late 19th century. It was pioneered by French artist Georges Seurat, who aimed to achieve a sense of luminosity and vibrancy in his artworks. The technique involves applying small, distinct dots of pure color to create an image. Viewed from afar, these dots blend together in the retina to produce vivid and harmonious compositions. Pointillism is characterized by its meticulous attention to detail and the scientific approach in determining color placement. This style of painting revolutionized the art world, inspiring artists to explore the principles of light and color, and leaving a lasting impact on the development of modern art.