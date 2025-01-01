Still Life with Lemons, Oranges, and a Pomegranate (1620–1640) painting in high resolution by Jacob van Hulsdonck. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036216/illustration-image-leaf-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Still Life with Bowl of Citrons painting in high resolution by Giovanna Garzoni (1600-1670). Original from Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036172/illustration-image-leaf-art-plant Free Image from public domain license The Milkmaid (ca. 1660) by Johannes Vermeer. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1015467/the-milkmaid-johannes-vermeer Free Image from public domain license Johannes Vermeer’s View of Delft (ca. 1660–1661) famous painting. Original from the Mauritshuis Museum. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3844935/illustration-image-cloud-art-people Free Image from public domain license Johannes Vermeer’s Diana and her Nymphs (ca. 1653–1654) famous painting. Original from the Mauritshuis Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3844987/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Flower Still Life (1614) painting in high resolution by Ambrosius Bosschaert the Elder. Original from Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036141/illustration-image-flower-art-floral Free Image from public domain license Johannes Vermeer’s The Girl with a Wineglass (ca. 1658–1662) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3845023/illustration-image-art-house-people Free Image from public domain license The Musicians by Caravaggio by Caravaggio (Michelangelo Merisi) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084953/the-musicians-caravaggio-caravaggio-michelangelo-merisi Free Image from public domain license The Fortune-Teller by Georges de La Tour (French, Vic-sur-Seille 1593–1652 Lunéville) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086130/image-caravaggio-eyes-texture Free Image from public domain license The Abduction of the Sabine Women by Nicolas Poussin (French, Les Andelys 1594–1665 Rome) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086134/image-poussin-ancient-rome-roman-painting Free Image from public domain license Equestrian Portrait of the Duke of Lerma (1603) baroque oil painting by Peter Paul Rubens. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499482/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Bearded Man with a Velvet Cap by Govert Flinck (Dutch, Cleve 1615–1660 Amsterdam) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085365/image-rembrandt-amsterdam-1800s-oil-paintings-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Saint Teresa of ávila Interceding for Souls in Purgatory, workshop of Peter Paul Rubens https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086234/image-peter-paul-rubens-purgatory-jesus-painting Free Image from public domain license Andromeda Chained to the Rock by Sir Anthony van Dyck Antwerp 1599 1641 active England London https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922894/image-face-cat-person Free Image from public domain license Saint Rosalie Interceding for the Plague-stricken of Palermo https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085368/saint-rosalie-interceding-for-the-plague-stricken-palermo Free Image from public domain license The Trojan Women Setting Fire to Their Fleet by Claude Lorrain (Claude Gellée) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084838/image-vintage-landscape-greek-city-poussin Free Image from public domain license Girl with a Pearl Earring (ca. 1665) painting in high resolution by Johannes Vermeer. Original from the Mauritshuis Museum. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726834/image-art-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license Study of a Young Woman (ca.1665–1667) by Johannes Vermeer. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1015469/study-young-woman-johannes-vermeer Free Image from public domain license Girl with the Red Hat (ca. 1665–1666) by Johannes Vermeer. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1015465/girl-with-the-red-hat-johannes-vermeer Free Image from public domain license Johannes Vermeer’s Lady Standing at a Virginal (ca. 1670–1672) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3844995/illustration-image-art-house-people Free Image from public domain license Crucifixion painting in high resolution by Eustache Le Sueur (1616-1655). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036221/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Still Life with Grapes and Other Fruit (1630s) painting in high resolution by Luca Forte. Original from Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036204/illustration-image-art-purple Free Image from public domain license Danaë and the Shower of Gold (1621-1623) painting in high resolution by Orazio Gentileschi. Original from Getty Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036157/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-kid Free Image from public domain license Girl with a Flute (ca. 1665–1675) attributed to Johannes Vermeer. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1015468/girl-with-flute-johannes-vermeer Free Image from public domain license The Rape of the Daughters of Leucippus famous painting by Peter Paul Rubens. Original from Wikimedia Commons. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726828/image-art-public-domain-creative-commons Free Image from public domain license Rembrandt van Rijn's A Girl with a Broom (probably begun 1646/1648 and completed 1651). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230967/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Saint Ignatius of Loyola's Vision of Christ and God the Father at La Storta by Domenichino Zampieri https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922747/image-cloud-person-art Free Image from public domain license Portrait of Charles I, King of England, on horseback with his equerry St. Antoine https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665553/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Infanta Margarita Teresa in a Blue Dress (1659) baroque oil painting by Diego Velázquez. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499454/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license