Parisian model in a dressing gown (parisian model in robe), 1885, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863300/image-art-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license Purjevene myötätuulessa, ruokalistan luonnos by Albert Edelfelt. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298783/image-art-watercolour-vintage Free Image from public domain license Woman in a rowing boat, study for girls in a rowing boat, 1886, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864785/image-art-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license Taiteilijan vaimo ja emilie von etter parvekkeella cannes'ssa, 1891, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864082/image-art-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license Girls binding garlands (the artist's sisters annie and berta binding garlands), study, 1886, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863271/image-art-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license Väriläiskiä ; ruotsin lippu, 1888 - 1905part of a sketchbook, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863165/image-watercolor-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license The artist's son erik in a pram ; the artist´s son erik in his perambulator, 1889, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863956/image-art-public-domain-child Free Image from public domain license Aino ackté alcestena, kokovartaloluonnos, 1900part of a sketchbook, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864322/image-watercolor-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Nenä ja huulet sivulta ja edestä. merkitty: d 3 jan 1866., 1863 - 1866part of a sketchbook, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863849/image-art-public-domain-illustration Free Image from public domain license Pääkallot, jalan luita, 1871 - 1873part of a sketchbook, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860515/image-art-public-domain-illustration Free Image from public domain license Mme marguerite legrand, luonnoksia, 1900part of a sketchbook, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863947/image-art-public-domain-illustration Free Image from public domain license Ateneum-lehden kansikuva, julkaisija wentzel hagelstam, 1898, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862437/image-art-public-domain-person Free Image from public domain license Kreivitär elisabeth wachtmeister, luonnoksia 1901part of a sketchbook, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864843/image-art-public-domain-illustration Free Image from public domain license Seashore in the evening ; landscape, evening, 1890 - 1899, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863421/image-art-public-domain-painting Free Image from public domain license Boys playing on the shore (children playing on the shore), 1884, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863616/image-art-public-domain-child Free Image from public domain license Sorrow, variation of the illustration for the poem at the fair of vernamo ; sorrow, 1894, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864319/image-plant-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Winter day in helsinki market square, study ; sketch for winter day at the market place in helsinki, 1889, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863718/image-art-public-domain-wood Free Image from public domain license Autumn landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689358/image-public-domain-nature-green Free Image from public domain license Woman ironing, study for the washerwomen (1888) oil painting art by Albert Edelfelt. Original public domain image from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184792/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Supplies on the move from the poem the commissary driver, 1897 - 1900, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863395/image-art-public-domain-illustration Free Image from public domain license Seine shed, study for divine service in the uusimaa archipelago, 1881, by Albert Edelfelt https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864418/image-art-tree-public-domain Free Image from public domain license