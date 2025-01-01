A View of Frauenchiemsee (1891), vintage illustration by Wilhelm Trubner. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12432819/image-art-vintage-illustration Free Image from public domain license Nighthawks (1942) oil painting by Edward Hopper. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700542/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Eagle Head, Manchester, Massachusetts (High Tide) (1870) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049271/free-illustration-image-art-beach-vintage Free Image from public domain license Butterfly & moth painting. Digitally enhanced from our own 1842 edition of Le Jardin Des Plantes by Paul Gervais. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6318158/image-aesthetic-watercolor-vintage Free Image from public domain license Tennis at Newport (1920) oil painting art by George Bellows. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184770/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license The Veteran in a New Field (1865) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049257/free-illustration-image-art-painting-wheat Free Image from public domain license Princess Elizabeth (1596–1662), Later Queen of Bohemia by Robert Peake the Elder (British, ca. 1551–1619 London) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086249/image-queen-princess-elizabeth Free Image from public domain license Flower Garden and Bungalow, Bermuda (1899) vintage painting by Winslow Homer. Original public domain image from The MET… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758886/image-flower-art-watercolor Free Image from public domain license The Yellow Jacket (1879) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3052195/free-illustration-image-woman-painting-art Free Image from public domain license Club Night (1907) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561635/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Stag at Sharkey's (1909) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561577/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Edouard Manet's lilacs and roses (1882) aesthetic painting. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544126/image-aesthetic-flower-roses Free Image from public domain license The Cotton Pickers (1876) by Winslow Homer. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3051181/free-illustration-image-winslow-homer-cotton-watercolor Free Image from public domain license A Basket of Clams (1873) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049924/free-illustration-image-ship-watercolor-painting Free Image from public domain license The Dinner Horn, Blowing the Horn at Seaside (1870) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3047093/free-illustration-image-woman-painting-oil Free Image from public domain license Palm Tree, Nassau (1898) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049940/free-illustration-image-beach-palm-tree-sea Free Image from public domain license Mountain Stream in the Auvergne (1830) painting in high resolution by Théodore Rousseau. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229745/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license The Gulf Stream (1899) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049281/free-illustration-image-boat-shark-ship Free Image from public domain license T. s. s. Olympia, General Steam Navigation Co. Ltd of Greece, Greek line (1953–1960). Original public domain image from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9849062/image-art-vintage-ocean Free Image from public domain license Flowers in a Crystal Vase (c.1882) painting in high resolution by Edouard Manet. Original from National Gallery of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2962532/free-illustration-image-flowers-painting-floral Free Image from public domain license Undertow (1886) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3052135/free-illustration-image-art-woman-sea Free Image from public domain license The Flirt (1874) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3047101/free-illustration-image-ocean-art-boat Free Image from public domain license The Harbor, Monhegan Coast, Maine (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3573031/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Seagull and Waves (ca.1884) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3051185/free-illustration-image-water-waves-watercolor Free Image from public domain license Love of Winter (1914) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561488/illustration-image-art-family-people Free Image from public domain license Русский: «Раздолье, простор, угодье, рожь, Божья благодать, русское богатство» (И. И. Шишкин. Надпись на эскизе к картине). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665725/image-plant-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Girl Carrying a Basket (1882) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049925/free-illustration-image-painting-woman-girl Free Image from public domain license Dressing for the Carnival (1877) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049279/free-illustration-image-african-art-american Free Image from public domain license Berry Pickers (1873) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3045804/free-illustration-image-watercolor-farm-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Sunlight and Shadow (1872) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3047092/free-illustration-image-reading-winslow-homer-hammock Free Image from public domain license Boys Wading (1873) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049253/free-illustration-image-beach-sea-watercolor-painting Free Image from public domain license Fishing Boats, Key West (1903) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049249/free-illustration-image-watercolor-water-sea Free Image from public domain license Palette (19th century) painting by Rosa Bonheur. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544042/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Moss Roses in a Vase (1882) painting in high resolution by Edouard Manet. Original from The Clark Art Institute. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2908775/free-illustration-image-painting-roses-still-life Free Image from public domain license A King Charles Spaniel (c.1866) painting in high resolution by Edouard Manet. Original from National Gallery of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2962695/free-illustration-image-dog-painting Free Image from public domain license Deer Drinking (1892) by Winslow Homer. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3052495/free-illustration-image-watercolor-painting-deer-winslow-homer Free Image from public domain license Home, Sweet Home (ca.1863) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3051193/free-illustration-image-house-painting-vintage Free Image from public domain license The Smoker (1866) painting in high resolution by Edouard Manet. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2909475/free-illustration-image-painting-portrait-art Free Image from public domain license Sailing off Gloucester (ca.1880) by Winslow Homer. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049987/free-illustration-image-watercolor-art-painting Free Image from public domain license The Southern Side of the Erectheum, with the Foundation of the Earlier Temple of Athena Polias https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203561/image-watercolors-vintage-people Free Image from public domain license In the Garden (1874) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049829/free-illustration-image-painting-garden-farmer Free Image from public domain license Landscape at Famars by Henri-Joseph Harpignies (French, Valenciennes 1819–1916 Saint-Privé) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087415/image-vintage-landscape-henri-joseph-harpignies-painting Free Image from public domain license Sleigh Ride (ca. 1890–1895) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3044789/free-illustration-image-vintage-graphic-art-homer-winslow-moonlight Free Image from public domain license Autumn Treetops (1873) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3045813/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-vintage-autumn Free Image from public domain license Bouguereau's L'Innocence. Both young children and lamb are symbols of innocence. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667008/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license The Bean Picker (ca. 1875) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3051191/free-illustration-image-winslow-homer-girl-plant Free Image from public domain license Breaking Storm, Coast of Maine (1894) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043345/free-illustration-image-sea-landscape-painting-watercolor Free Image from public domain license