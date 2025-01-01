Jean-Édouard Vuillard (1868-1940) was a French painter, decorator, and printmaker known for his depictions of intimate interior scenes. Due to the strong influence of Post-Impressionism, his compositions are viewed as quiet and conservative, with a symbolic use of colors that emphasizes the flat surface of the canvas. In the 1890s, he became a notable member of the avant-garde artistic group 'Les Nabis'. Here, you can download a collection of captivating artworks, prints, and illustrations made by Jean-Édouard Vuillard for free, which you can now use in your designs.