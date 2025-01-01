Curated
Pipein Gamba
Poster and costume designs by Pipein Gamba. Pipein Gamba was the stage name of Joseph Garuti (1868-1954), an Italian fashion designer. In 1914, he notably created costumes for the world premiere of López Buchardo's El Sueño de Alma. This curated collection features posters showcasing various styles of costumes, from those of noble figures to knights and maids.
17 results