Pastel art is a form of visual art that uses pastel sticks to create colorful and vibrant images. It is a versatile medium that allows artists to blend colors, create texture, and achieve a soft and delicate look in their artwork. Dating back to the Renaissance, pastel has been used by renowned artists such as Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt, and many more. The mesmerizing colors seen in pastel, created through a blend of pure pigment and binder, allow artists to capture a wide range of subjects, including portraits, landscapes, and still lifes, resulting in beautiful visual harmonies. Explore the rich world of pastel art through our carefully curated collection, available for download now!