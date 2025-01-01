Curated
Dezider Czölder
Dezider Czölder (1904-1975) was a prominent Slovak artist, mainly celebrated for his landscape paintings and graphic works. He was influenced by various art movements of the 20th century, including Modernism, which deeply impacted his style.
