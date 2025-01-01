Curated
Josef Čapek
Josef Čapek (1887-1945) was a pivotal Czech artist and writer, renowned for his modernist approach in illustration and painting. Čapek's style was characterized by bold colors, abstracted forms, and often integrated elements of Cubism.
