Theodor Philipsen
Danish country life scenes and farm life, with cows grazing on fields, ducks and chickens in farmyards, and rolling hills shown here are some of the recurring themes in the works of Theodor Esbern Philipsen. He was a Danish painter known for his landscapes and animal portraits.
