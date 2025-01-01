Japanese White-eyes on a Branch of Peach Tree,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086937/image-paper-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Cut Flowers: Clematis, Bush Clover, Iris, Camellia, and Azalea by Kubo Shunman https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086603/image-paper-flowers-art Free Image from public domain license Japanese White-eyes with Plum Tree and Willow, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō, vol. 3) by Kubo Shunman https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087001/image-paper-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license “Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086824/image-paper-flowers-art Free Image from public domain license Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Costume for the Butterfly Dance (Kochō no mai) by Kubo Shunman https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086827/image-paper-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Hama-Yumi and Buriburi-Gitcho, Boy's Toys, for the New Year Celebration by Kubo Shunman https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086816/image-paper-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Objects Representing the Ceremony of Exorcising Demons, One of the New Year Performances by Kubo Shunman https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086877/image-paper-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Crowd of People Looking at the Festival Dance at the Front of Futaara Shrine by Kubo Shunman https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086872/image-paper-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license “Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185971/image-arrows-paper-art Free Image from public domain license “Hilt of a Sword,” from the series of Seven Prints for the Shōfudai Poetry Circle by Kubo Shunman https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184984/image-paper-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Still Life of Costume of Ichikawa Danjūrō V, for Shibaraku by Kubo Shunman https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186347/photo-image-paper-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Two Dancers Performing a “Shakkyōmono” Kabuki Dance, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō), vol. 3 by Kubo… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612591/image-paper-art-pattern Free Image from public domain license Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Offering Incense to the Deity of the Stone” (Yōgōishi), from the series… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612659/image-paper-person-art Free Image from public domain license Moveable rotating calendar mounted on elaborate wave-base with rabbit crest by Kubo Shunman https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241303/image-paper-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license “Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612516/image-paper-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Books from Kanazawa Library” (Kanazawa Bunko) and “Foreign Cat of Shōmyōji… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612526/image-paper-cat-art Free Image from public domain license “Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612521/image-paper-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Skylarks and Primroses,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612446/image-paper-art-pattern Free Image from public domain license Two Young Men and Several Women Dining at a Tea-house on the Bank of the Sumida River by Kubo Shunman https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613170/image-paper-person-art Free Image from public domain license