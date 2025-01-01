Photographs and paintings of cats, nude models, motion sequence, outdoor activities, women in classical costumes and kids by Thomas Eakins (1844-1916). The artist was an American realist photographer, painter, sculptor and teacher who worked primarily in the 19th century. He produced several artworks of sporting scenes, such as rowing, fishing and swimming, and is known for the iconic portraits of his friends, family and pupils in domestic settings. Contrary to the Impressionist and landscape art movements at the time, Eakins’ style depicts his interests in human anatomy and realistic representation of the world.