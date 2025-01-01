H.M.S. Agamemnon Laying the Atlantic Telegraph Cable in 1858: a Whale Crosses the Line by Robert Charles Dudleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084649/photo-image-steam-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license Launching the Buoy from the Bow of the Great Eastern on August 8th, 1865 by Robert Charles Dudleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084646/photo-image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license View Looking Aft from the Port Paddle-box on the Deck of the Great Eastern: Showing the Trough for the Cable, etc. by Robert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085159/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license Launching the Buoy from the Bow of the Great Eastern on August 8th, 1865 by Robert Charles Dudley. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16429308/image-ocean-art-watercolorsView license The Cable Fleet Leaving Ireland, July 1858 by Robert Charles Dudley. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16429300/image-clouds-sky-treesView license The Albany Buoying a Bight of the Cable of 1865 on the Night of August 26th, 1866 by Robert Charles Dudley. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16429172/image-clouds-moon-oceanView license The Bay of Bull Arms, Trinity Bay, Newfoundland, Bonfires Lighted on the Hills to Notify of the Arrival of the Cable Fleet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16429376/image-sky-sea-vintageView license Foilhummerum Bay, Valentia, Looking Seawards from the Point at Which the Cable Reaches the Shore of Ireland by Robert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16429294/image-scenery-sky-oceanView license First Telegraph House at Heart's Content, Newfoundland, 1866 by Robert Charles Dudley. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16429196/image-heart-animals-woodenView license The Albany Buoying a Bight of the Cable of 1865 on the Night of August 26th, 1866 by Robert Charles Dudleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085060/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license In the Bows of the Great Eastern: The Cable Broken and Lost, Preparing to Grapple, August 2nd, 1865 by Robert Charles Dudleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084625/photo-image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license Foilhummerum Bay, Valentia, from Cromwell Fort: The Caroline Laying the Earthwire on July 21st, 1865 by Robert Charles Dudleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084647/photo-image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license The Bay of Bull Arms, Trinity Bay, Newfoundland, Bonfires Lighted on the Hills to Notify of the Arrival of the Cable Fleet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085059/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license Foilhummerum Bay, Valentia, Looking Seawards from the Point at Which the Cable Reaches the Shore of Ireland by Robert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084712/photo-image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license First Telegraph House at Heart's Content, Newfoundland, 1866 by Robert Charles Dudleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085055/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license Valentia, Ireland, from the Harbor, Opposite Knight's-town, at the Period of Laying the Cable of 1857 by Robert Charles…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084700/photo-image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license The Heights over Foilhummerum Bay, Valentia, the William Corey Heading Seawards, Laying the Shore-end of the Atlantic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084656/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license Arrival in Trinity Bay, Newfoundland: The Cable Passed to the Paddle-box Boat of the Terrible, etc. by Robert Charles Dudleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084699/image-plant-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license The Cliffs, Foilhummerum Bay, Valentia, the Point at Which the Shore-end of the Cable was Landed on July 22nd, 1865 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084644/photo-image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license