Peruvian Paso (1837), vintage horse illustration by by Charles Hamilton Smith. Original public domain image from Yale Center… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230435/image-paper-texture-horse-art Free Image from public domain license The Zebra (1837), vintage animal illustration by Charles Hamilton Smith. Original public domain image from Yale Center for… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230175/image-paper-art-watercolour Free Image from public domain license Parent of the Modern Coach Dog - Turnspit Dog by Charles Hamilton Smith https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201587/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Brood Mare and Third Foal, with Marks of Quagga by Charles Hamilton Smith https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201408/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Entrance to the Hall of Ambassadors, Alcazar at Seville by Charles Hamilton Smith https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202447/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Colt Third Issue of Brood Mare and Second by the Black Arab by Charles Hamilton Smith https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201650/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Magellanic Aguara Fox: Cerdocyon Magellanicus by Charles Hamilton Smith https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204700/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Eira Ferruginea - Gulo Castaneus Griffith's Cuvier by Charles Hamilton Smith https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204827/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Ruins of the Ancient City of Italica, Seville in the Distance by Charles Hamilton Smith https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206312/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license