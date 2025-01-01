The Opening of the New London Bridge by David Cox. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298552/image-art-watercolour-vintage Free Image from public domain license The young artist's companion, or, Drawing-book of studies and landscape embellishments : comprising a great variety of the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199154/image-vintage-books-public-domain Free Image from public domain license A Religious Procession (1829-1832) architecture watercolor art by David Cox. Original public domain image from Yale Center… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184910/image-art-watercolour-vintage Free Image from public domain license A Tudor Room with Figures, Possibly Hardwick Hall or Haddon Hall by David Cox https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202620/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Landscape with a Bridge, Hay-on-Wye painting in high resolution by David Cox (1783–1859). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726734/image-art-book-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Junction of the Llugwy and Conway painting in high resolution by David Cox (1783–1859). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726732/image-art-book-public-domain Free Image from public domain license King Edward's School, Birmingham (1833) painting in high resolution by David Cox. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726735/image-art-public-domain-paintings Free Image from public domain license Mountain Heights, Cader Idris (ca. 1850) painting in high resolution by David Cox (1783–1859). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230371/image-watercolor-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license The Junction of the Severn and the Wye with Chepstow in the Distance https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553632/the-junction-the-severn-and-the-wye-with-chepstow-the-distance Free Image from public domain license