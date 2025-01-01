Neoclassicism emerged in the 18th century as a reaction to the extravagance of the Rococo style. It drew inspiration from Greek and Roman art and culture, emphasizing qualities such as simplicity, rationality, symmetry, and clarity. This collection features intricately detailed and realistic drawings and portraits by Jacques-Louis David and Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres, as well as paintings depicting natural scenery, architecture, and mythological subjects.