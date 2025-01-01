A collection of beautiful colorful still life and landscape paintings by American modernist artist Alfred Henry Maurer (1868-1932). Maurer was an avant-garde artist who developed his style from conventional painting to modern art after moving to Paris, France, where he experimented with abstract painting. His was famous for his abstract, Cubism and Fauvism artworks and won several awards both in America and Europe. We hope you enjoy these unique paintings and designs! You can also check out the public domain page of Alfred Henry Maurer on our website for more awesome images.