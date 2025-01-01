Nudes, portraits, landscapes as well as religious and mythological compositions by Peter Paul Rubens. Emphasizing movement, color and sensuality, Ruben’s unique Baroque style became incredibly popular. It's characterized by its dynamism, vitality, and sensuous exuberance. Creating altarpieces, portraits, landscapes as well as historical and religious paintings, Ruben was an incredibly versatile artist whose work still brings about awe to this day.