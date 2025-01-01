Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot's style was characterized by its loose brushwork, soft tonal harmonies, and vivid color. He was known for his ability to capture the atmospheric qualities of light and air, and his works have a dreamlike quality that is both nostalgic and lyrical. His landscapes and portraits of women often feature rolling hills, tranquil streams, and sprawling trees, and they are typically bathed in the warm glow of the setting sun or the soft light of dawn.