Training Camp Activities. Bayonet fighting instruction by an English Sergeant Major, Camp Dick, Texas, ca. 1917 - ca. 1918.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765685/photo-image-vintage-person-gun Free Image from public domain license German prisoners in a French prison camp. French Pictorial Service., 1917 - 1919. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765496/photo-image-vintage-person-men Free Image from public domain license The announcing of the armistice on November 11, 1918, was the occasion for a monster celebration in Philadelphia… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799554/photo-image-art-vintage-celebration Free Image from public domain license "Getting em up" at U.S.Naval Training Camp, Seattle, Washington. Webster & Stevens., ca. 1917 - ca. 1918. Original public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765473/photo-image-vintage-megaphone Free Image from public domain license "Mrs. Mina C. Van Winkle of Newark, New Jersey, in Uniform of Food Administration. She Was President of Woman's Political… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765908/photo-image-vintage-woman-person Free Image from public domain license Vocational training for S.A.T.C. in University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Class in Pole-Climbing in the course for telephone… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799911/photo-image-plant-vintage-tree Free Image from public domain license American troops in Vladivostok parading before the building occupied by the staff of the Czecho-Slovaks. Japanese marines… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799870/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-people Free Image from public domain license Infantry combat scene in Bougainville, France (1914). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298620/free-photo-image-war-vintage-soldier Free Image from public domain license Discharge of a huge French cannon caught by the camera just as the projectile left for the German lines. The gunners have… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799766/photo-image-vintage-airplane-public-domain Free Image from public domain license The American Soldiers in Presence of Gas during World War I (1918). Original image from National Museum of Health and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298627/free-photo-image-vintage-people-covid Free Image from public domain license Launching the Quistconck, first completed at Hog Island shipyards. The President and Mrs. Wilson are standing on the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799377/photo-image-plant-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Black and white video still of soldiers in WWI uniforms, captured from a low angle, emphasizing their somber expressions and… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17241133/video-face-person-man View license Recruits with their mattresses tied to them to serve as life preservers. Photo taken at Newport Naval Training Station… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769902/photo-image-face-vintage-people Free Image from public domain license Photographic postcard of Cpl. Lawrence Leslie McVey in uniform, Alfred Phillip Mighell https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846922/photo-image-art-vintage-tape Free Image from public domain license The American Soldiers in Presence of Gas suring World War I (1918). Original image from National Museum of Health and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298583/free-photo-image-war-vintage-soldier Free Image from public domain license Returning from a U-Boat scouting party. Aerial naval observer coming down from a "Blimp" type balloon after a scouting tour… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799373/photo-image-vintage-balloon-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Soldiers being mustered out at Camp Dix. New Jersey, 1918. Underwood and Underwood., 1917 - 1919. Original public domain… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799560/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-people Free Image from public domain license Chest X–ray of patient with influenza during World War I. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298602/free-photo-image-xray-vintage-black-and-white Free Image from public domain license French Refugee Children. While waiting for train, children were fed with bread and milk from American Red Cross soldiers… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765488/photo-image-vintage-kid-fashion Free Image from public domain license Famous New York soldiers return home. [The] 369th Infantry (old 15th National Guard of New York City) was the first New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765663/photo-image-vintage-people-history Free Image from public domain license "First to Fight." A group of U.S. Marines. US Marine Corps Recruiting Publicity Bureau., 1918. Original public domain image… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799895/photo-image-vintage-airplane-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Overseas men welcomed home. Parade in honor of returned fighters passing the Public Library, New York City. Original public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799564/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-people Free Image from public domain license Photograph of Passengers Rescued from the French Liner Sontay, 04/1918. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799399/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-ocean Free Image from public domain license Has eleven sons in service. Ike Sims of Atlanta, Georgia, 87 years old, has eleven sons in the service. Original public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765508/photo-image-face-vintage-person Free Image from public domain license The Famous 369th Arrive in New York City. Members of the 369th [African American] Infantry, formerly 15th New York Regulars.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799862/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-people Free Image from public domain license Photograph of San Francisco Yeomen Attached to the Naval Reserve, 06/1918. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765791/photo-image-vintage-woman-person Free Image from public domain license 351st Field Artillery [African American] Troops on the Deck of the "Louisville." Part of the Squadron "A" 351st Field… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799765/photo-image-face-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Women of Boston are lending a helping hand in the drive for peach stones, which are being used by the Government in the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799890/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-masks Free Image from public domain license Hospital train 64, Allery, France, unloading a hospital train full of influenza patients during World War I. Original image… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298623/free-photo-image-world-war-train Free Image from public domain license Lieutenant Earl Carroll, prominent composer, is now a full-fledged aviator in the U.S. Service. He is shown beside his fast… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769906/photo-image-face-vintage-airplane Free Image from public domain license Cloisters of the Church of Saint John of the Kings, Toledo, Spain by Charles Clifford https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183147/photo-image-gothic-public-domain-art-freedom-painting Free Image from public domain license Embarked for France. Western Newspaper Union, 1917. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799769/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-people Free Image from public domain license Piccadilly. St. James Park on right. From: World War I photograph album (1919) by Herbert Green. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028899/image-person-baseball-tree Free Image from public domain license Shay Engine on South Beach Trstle, Camp 5-A, WWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073026/photo-image-public-domain-forest-history Free Image from public domain license SPD Shay RR Engine 42-ton for Warren Spruce Co. WWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057756/photo-image-public-domain-forest-history Free Image from public domain license WWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military airplane construction during World War One.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057807/photo-image-public-domain-tree-nature Free Image from public domain license June 28th 1919. Trafalgar Square. Purchasers of War Birds received a piece of German Aeroplane. From: World War I photograph… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028466/image-public-domain-london-german-town-creative-commons-1919 Free Image from public domain license Peace Day. From: World War I photograph album (1919) by Herbert Green. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028921/peace-day-from-world-war-photograph-album-1919-herbert-green Free Image from public domain license Torquay Nov 3rd 1919. From: World War I photograph album (1919) by Herbert Green. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028452/image-public-domain-1914-1918-1919 Free Image from public domain license Broken spring. From: World War I photograph album (1919) by Herbert Green. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028905/broken-spring-from-world-war-photograph-album-1919-herbert-green Free Image from public domain license Hyde Park Corner. From: World War I photograph album (1919) by Herbert Green. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029119/hyde-park-corner-from-world-war-photograph-album-1919-herbert-green Free Image from public domain license Framed panoramic photograph of 183d Brigade of the 92d Infantry Division, Duce & McClymonds https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064856/photo-image-background-paper-frame Free Image from public domain license A Tree 9 ft at Cut - Over 20 ft at Ground, Camp 3-A, TolWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073475/photo-image-tree-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Rived Log on Truck on Plank RoadWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military airplane… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076170/photo-image-person-nature-forest Free Image from public domain license A Spruce Tree...Near Lake Pleasant - Curtis PhotoWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076168/photo-image-tree-plant-nature Free Image from public domain license Hyde Park Corner. From: World War I photograph album (1919) by Herbert Green. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029118/hyde-park-corner-from-world-war-photograph-album-1919-herbert-green Free Image from public domain license Vladivostok, Russia. Soldiers and sailors from many countries are lined up in front of the Allies Headquarters Building.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769907/photo-image-art-vintage-people Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Hospital. Corpsmen in cap and gown ready to attend patients in influenza ward. World War 1, Mare Island… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400132/free-photo-image-hot-tub-human-influenza Free Image from public domain license Seven soldiers, Hyde Park. From: World War I photograph album (1919) by Herbert Green. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030098/image-war-photography-1914-1918-accessory Free Image from public domain license Gigantic Spruce Tree OregonWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military airplane construction… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073471/photo-image-face-tree-plant Free Image from public domain license (African American) trooper entertaining his comrades in the American Red Cross Recreation Hut at Orleans, France. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769722/photo-image-art-vintage-painting Free Image from public domain license Aldwych. Showing Waldorf Hotel & Strand Theatre. From: World War I photograph album (1919) by Herbert Green. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028910/image-person-sky-clothing Free Image from public domain license New Zealanders [Anzac Day]. From: World War I photograph album (1919) by Herbert Green. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028874/image-face-person-tree Free Image from public domain license U.S.S. Maui . Bordeaux, France. Hospital ship loading wounded. [Transport of sick and wounded.] World War, 1914-1918.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400201/free-photo-image-train-world-war-aircraft Free Image from public domain license SPD 8th Provisional July 4, 1918 at SeasideWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075596/photo-image-people-forest-history Free Image from public domain license Aeroplane Spruce Log on RR Car - Wheeler PhotoWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073464/photo-image-banner-people-forest Free Image from public domain license Thirteen unidentified WWI soldiers mending boots at Oatlands Park, Surrey, England (1918). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027591/image-face-person-hospital Free Image from public domain license The American Red Cross Home Service gives comfort and reassurance to American soldiers who are anxious about the welfare of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770152/photo-image-person-families-red Free Image from public domain license Piccadilly Circus. From: World War I photograph album (1919) by Herbert Green. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027765/piccadilly-circus-from-world-war-photograph-album-1919-herbert-green Free Image from public domain license At Messines talking to Belgians. From: World War I photograph album (1919) by Herbert Green. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027771/image-face-people-clothing Free Image from public domain license ANZAC Day. From: World War I photograph album (1919) by Herbert Green. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027768/anzac-day-from-world-war-photograph-album-1919-herbert-green Free Image from public domain license South Africans, Dominion Troops Day, 5 May 1919. From: World War I photograph album (1919) by Herbert Green. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027777/image-face-person-music Free Image from public domain license New Zealanders [ANZAC parade]. From: World War I photograph album (1919) by Herbert Green. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027867/image-face-person-clothing Free Image from public domain license Putney. From the album: World War I album (1919) by Herbert Green. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027770/putney-from-the-album-world-war-album-1919-herbert-green Free Image from public domain license Torquay. From: World War I photograph album (1919) by Herbert Green. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027781/torquay-from-world-war-photograph-album-1919-herbert-green Free Image from public domain license