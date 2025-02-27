B-24 Liberator Through flak and over the destruction created by preceding waves of bombers, these 15th Air Force B-24s leave… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718092/photo-image-plant-vintage-smoke Free Image from public domain license Crash landing of a U.S. Navy Grumman F6F-3 Hellcat (Number 30) of Fighting Squadron 2 (VF-2) aboard the aircraft carrier USS… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717873/photo-image-vintage-fire-plane Free Image from public domain license U.S. Soldiers disembark a landing craft at Normandy, France, June 6, 1944. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315464/free-photo-image-war-world-normandy Free Image from public domain license V-E Day, Okinawa Style - This marine observed V-E Day on Okinawa by having his clothing blown from his back by a Jap[anese]… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393991/free-photo-image-soldier-bomb-army Free Image from public domain license Medic giving first aid to soldier in Belgium, World War II. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.…
Photograph of Women Working at a Bell System Telephone Switchboard. Original public domain image from Flickr
Training in marksmanship helps girls at Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles, Calif., develop into responsible women. Part…
"Top Women" at U.S. Steel's Gary, Indiana, Works, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from Flickr
[Soldiers.] [Relief of sick and wounded.] [World War 2. European Theater.] [Scene.] Normandy Evacuation.HD-SN-99-02702.…
"USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"…
A Group of Women Prepare to Take Over Maintenance Responsibilities for Aircraft, 1940-1945. Original public domain image…
Corporal treating two wounded Marines on the beach during the World War 2. Headquarters Number 83573. Original public domain…
U.S. Army soldiers on Bougainville (one of the Solomon Islands) in World War II. Japanese forces tried infiltrating the U.S.…
An eager school boy gets his first experience in using War Ration Book Two. With many parents engaged in war work, children…
The "Baker" explosion, part of Operation Crossroads, a nuclear weapon test by the United States military at Bikini Atoll…
Winton Churchill, former prime minister of the UK - unknown date & location
Landing ships putting cargo ashore on Omaha Beach, at low tide during the first days of the operation, mid-1944-06 Among…
Planes in flight. The P-40 single-engine fighter plane--which the British have used in its various models as the "Tomahawk,"…
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
A Youngster, Clutching His Soldier Father, Gazes Upward While the Latter Lifts His Wife from the Ground to Wish Her a "Merry…
Riveter at Lockheed Aircraft Corporation, Burbank, California, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from Flickr
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
Fort Knox. M-4 tanks. One of our new battleships of the land, a mighty M-4 tank that will disturb a lot of Axis plans. In…
A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of Company A…
This photograph was published in numerous sources, each with different description: Battle of the Bzura: Polish cavalry in…
Tiger Cat - Navy's First Twin-Engine Fighter is from Grumman Brood - The U.S. Navy's New F7F Tigercat, the most powerful…
Daniel Field, Georgia. Air Service Command. A class in the handling of the pistol. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Sergeant George Camblair learning how to use a gas mask in a…
Douglas military aircraft Army. The Douglas A-20 (Havoc) light bomber, called the Boston by the British, is used by both the…
Hup Two, Three, Four. Nurses are no exception to the rule that personnel of the National Naval Medical Center shall be…
Line Up of Some of Women Welders Including The Women's Welding Champion of Ingalls (Shipbuilding Corp. Pascagoula…
A-Bomb. LB (Little Boy) unit on trailer cradle in pit on Tinian island, before being loaded into Enola Gay's bomb bay. [Note…
"Infantrymen of the 255th Infantry Regiment move down a street in Waldenburg to hunt out the Hun after a recent raid by 63rd…
A German CL.IIIa (serial no. 3892/18) airplane brought down in the Forest of Argonne by American machine gunners between…
Medical personnel pose with a Papua New Guinea military member kneeling in the entrance of a dugout. [Personnel][Foreign…
Evelyn T. Gray, Riveter and Pearlyne Smiley, Bucker, Complete a Job on Center Section of a Bomber. Unrestricted. Original…
Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. Brakeman of an ore train at the open-pit mining operations of Utah Copper Company, at Bingham…
Transport of sick and wounded in World War 2. Normandy Evacuation.BuAer 252625. Original public domain image from Flickr
The U.S. Navy battleship USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) leads USS Colorado (BB-45), USS Louisville (CA-28), USS Portland (CA-33)…
Two Children of the Mochida Family, with Their Parents, Awaiting Evacuation Bus. Original public domain image from Flickr
A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of the U.S.…
A noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company
Girl inspectors at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company make a careful check of center wings for C-47…
Frances Eggleston, aged 23, came from Oklahoma, used to do office work. Removing paper from pilot's window(), Consolidated…
Operating a hand drill at the North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is in the control surface department assembling a…
Lieutenant "Mike" Hunter, Army pilot assigned to Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic in the Assembly and Repair Department at the Naval Air…
Capt. Lowell H. Smith and Lt. John P. Richter performing the first aerial refueling on 27 June 1923. The DH-4B biplane…
Installing an engine at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
Woman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Operating a hand drill at North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is working in the control surface department assembling a…
Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad conductor George E. Burton and engineer J.W. Edwards comparing time before pulling…
Assembly and Repairs Dept. mechanic Mary Josephine Farley works on a Wright Whirlwind motor, Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi…
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
War production worker at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
Students at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Agnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…
Sailor at the Naval Air Base wears the new type protective clothing and gas mask designed for use in chemical warfare…
Coast Guardsman standing watch over 78-foot torpedo boat. Continual watch is kept. Higgins Industries, Inc., New Orleans, La.
American Negro nurses, commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army Nurses Corps, limber up their muscles in an early…
Learning how to determine latitude by using a sextant is Senta Osoling, student at Polytechnic High School, Los Angeles…
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
Drill press operator, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
Jesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed in a Navy plane, Naval…
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
F.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
Installing one of the 4 motors on the transport plane at Willow Run
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
Mary Louise Stepan, 21, used to be a waitress. She has a brother in the air corps. She is working on transport parts in the…
Marine lieutenant, pilot with the power towing plane for the training gliders at page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…
Marine lieutenant, glider pilot in training, ready for take-off at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C. Power towing plane in…
A rivet is her fighting weapon. Oyida Peaks, daughter of a Navy lieutenant, one of many women taking NYA training to become…