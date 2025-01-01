This collection features vintage photographs and analog videos taken during the American Civil War. The four-year war began in 1861 after decades of political conflicts, primarily concerning slavery, between the Union (the Northern states) and the 11 Southern states which formed the Confederacy. The war ended in 1865 with the surrender of the Confederate troops, with approximately 800,000 casualties. In the aftermath, the Congress passed the 13th Amendment and slavery was abolished across the country. Notable figures from the Civil War include Ulysses S. Grant, the Union General, Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederate States, and Abraham Lincoln.