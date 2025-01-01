An amazing collection of vintage photos taken by John H. White (born 1945), a famous American photojournalist and a Pulitzer Prize award winner, including rawpixel's own designs derived from his photography. White is known for capturing photos of political events and the lives of African American people in the United States, particularly Chicago. You can download and use these images & artworks for your creative projects, and also check out John H. White's board on rawpixel to enjoy more of his photographs.