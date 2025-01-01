Black Youngsters Cool Off With Fire Hydrant Water On Chicago's South Side In The Woodlawn Community, 06/1973. Photographer:… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765646/photo-image-vintage-woman-kid Free Image from public domain license Isaac Hayes Dancers Perform At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765501/photo-image-vintage-person Free Image from public domain license World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Muhammad Ali, A Black Muslim, Attends The Sect's Service To Hear Elijah Muhammad Deliver… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765593/photo-image-vintage-people-men Free Image from public domain license Black Balloon Salesman On South Side Chicago's 47th Street Many Of The City's Black Business Owners Started With Small… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765484/photo-image-vintage-balloon-person Free Image from public domain license Artist Ron Blackburn Painting An Outdoor Wall Mural At The Corner Of 33rd And Giles Street In Chicago, 06/1973.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769996/photo-image-art-wood-person Free Image from public domain license State Street In Downtown Chicago, Illinois, Part Of What Is Known As The "Loop", 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799651/photo-image-public-domain-people Free Image from public domain license A Swimsuit Clad Black Woman Enjoys Her Summer Outing At Chicago's 12th Street Beach On Lake Michigan, 08/1973. Photographer:… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765745/photo-image-vintage-beach-person Free Image from public domain license Closeup Of A Sailboat Owner Readying His Craft In A Lake Michigan Marina Adjacent To Downtown Chicago, 10/1973.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770187/photo-image-vintage-person-boat Free Image from public domain license Black Soul Singer Isaac Hayes Performs At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765744/photo-image-vintage-person-microphone Free Image from public domain license A Young Black Man Showing His Muscle During A Small Community Program In Chicago On The South Side, 08/1973. Photographer:… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765592/photo-image-vintage-man-african-american Free Image from public domain license 15-0673MBlack Muslim Women Dressed In White Applaud Elijah Muhammad During The Delivery Of His Annual Savior's Day Message… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765515/photo-image-vintage-women-person Free Image from public domain license A Chicago Cubs Batter Awaits A Pitch From A Visiting Oakland A's Player In A Game At Wrigley Field, 07/1973. Photographer:… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765469/photo-image-vintage-people-baseball Free Image from public domain license Black Singer Performs At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765472/photo-image-vintage-person-microphone Free Image from public domain license Summer Fun Means Cooling Off With Water From A Fire Hydrant At Woodlawn Community, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765639/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-kid Free Image from public domain license Black Youngsters Performing On An Empty Lot At 5440 South Princeton Avenue On Chicago's South Side, 08/1973. Photographer:… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765481/photo-image-vintage-people-kids Free Image from public domain license Graffiti On A Wall In Chicago. Such Writing Has Advanced And Become An Art Form, Particularly In Metropolitan Areas… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799383/photo-image-art-public-domain-painting Free Image from public domain license A Student At The Westinghouse Industrial Vocation School On Chicago's West Side, 05/1973. Photographer: White, John H.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765651/photo-image-face-vintage-retro Free Image from public domain license Black Children Play Outside The Ida B. Wells Homes, One Of Chicago's Oldest Housing Projects. There Are 1,652 Apartments… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765516/photo-image-vintage-retro-african-american Free Image from public domain license Minority Youngsters Who Gathered To Have Their Picture Taken On Chicago's South Side During A Community Talent Show… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765648/photo-image-face-vintage-kid Free Image from public domain license A Young Black Child, One Of The Nearly 1.2 Million People Of Her Race Who Make Up Over One Third Of Chicago's Population… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765636/photo-image-face-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Construction Workers Silhouetted Against A Bright October Sun In South Side Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799438/photo-image-light-public-domain-sunlight Free Image from public domain license Members Of The Jehovah's Witnesses During The Group's Annual Convention At Chicago's Sox Park, 07/1973. Photographer: White… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799653/photo-image-public-domain-people Free Image from public domain license Worshippers At Holy Angel Catholic Church On Chicago's South Side. It Is The City's Largest Black Catholic Church, 10/1973.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765521/photo-image-vintage-child-prayer Free Image from public domain license A South Side Chicago Ghetto Mother And Child Who Live In Nearby Low Income Housing, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765650/photo-image-face-vintage-kid Free Image from public domain license The Kadats Of America, Chicago's Most Loved Young Black Drill Team, Shown Performing On A Sunday Afternoon At A Community… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765595/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-children Free Image from public domain license Black Construction Worker In South Side Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765506/photo-image-vintage-person-construction Free Image from public domain license An Oakland A's Pitcher Delivers During A Game With The Home Team Chicago Cubs At Wrigley Field, 07/1973. Photographer:… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765588/photo-image-vintage-people-baseball Free Image from public domain license Black Beauties With Colorful Hair Grace A Float During The Annual Bud Billiken Day Parade, 08/1973. Photographer: White… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765589/photo-image-vintage-women-person Free Image from public domain license Closeup Of A Black Beauty Gracing A Float During The Annual Bud Billiken Day Parade, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John H.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765746/photo-image-face-vintage-pink Free Image from public domain license Black Youngsters Outside The Stateway Gardens Highrise Housing Project On Chicago's South Side, 05/1973. Photographer:… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765483/photo-image-face-vintage-tree Free Image from public domain license Black Beauties Complement A Float During The Bud Billiken Day Parade, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765594/photo-image-vintage-women Free Image from public domain license Members Of The Jehovah's Witnesses Sing During Outdoor Worship Services At The Group's Annual Convention At Chicago's Sox… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765518/photo-image-vintage-women-prayer Free Image from public domain license Black Bongo Player Performs At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765737/photo-image-face-vintage-person Free Image from public domain license Artist Ron Blackburn Painting An Outdoor Wall Mural At The Corner Of 33rd And Giles Streets In Chicago. He Is One Of Many… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765847/photo-image-art-vintage-painting Free Image from public domain license Black Man Operating A Newsstand In Chicago On The West Side The City Is Believed To Be The Black Business Capital Of The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765721/photo-image-vintage-person-business Free Image from public domain license Black Family Count Their Cash In Their Apartment In South Side Chicago, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765720/photo-image-vintage-woman-money Free Image from public domain license South Side Group Of Black Children In Chicago At A Playground At 40th And Drexel Boulevard, 10/1973. Photographer: White… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765590/photo-image-face-vintage-people Free Image from public domain license Black Soul Singer Johnny Taylor Performs At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765741/photo-image-face-vintage-person Free Image from public domain license Holy Angel Catholic Church On Chicago's South Side. It Is Chicago's Largest Black Catholic Church. The Pastor (foreground)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765850/photo-image-vintage-glasses-african-american Free Image from public domain license A Portion Of Lake Shore Drive In Chicago. It And The Outer Drive Are The City's Most Spectacular Street, 10/1973.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799646/photo-image-public-domain-travel Free Image from public domain license Artist Ron Blackburn Painting An Outdoor Wall Mural At The Corner Of 33rd And Giles Streets In Chicago, 10/1973.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765504/photo-image-vintage-painting-african-american Free Image from public domain license At The George Westinghouse High School, 05/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765562/photo-image-face-vintage-women Free Image from public domain license This Little Girl On Chicago's West Side Will Have Many Hurdles To Overcome While Growing Up, 07/1973. Photographer: White… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765806/photo-image-face-vintage-portrait Free Image from public domain license A Black Father And Son Pictured At An Outdoor Worship Service At Chicago's Wrigley Field During The Jehovah's Witness Annual… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765647/photo-image-face-vintage-child Free Image from public domain license Black High School Age Student At The Robert Taylor Homes, A Highrise Apartment Complex On Chicago's South Side, 05/1973.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765802/photo-image-face-vintage-kid Free Image from public domain license Black Saxophonist Performs At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765742/photo-image-vintage-person-african-american Free Image from public domain license A Senior Citizens' March To Protest Inflation, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799674/photo-image-public-domain-people Free Image from public domain license Monroe Street Parking Lot In Chicago Holds 2,700 Cars For Commuters At Lake Shore Drive, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799676/photo-image-public-domain-person-nature Free Image from public domain license Black Residents Of Chicago's West Side Check Out A Motorcycle. The City's West Side Did Not Quickly Recover From The Riots… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765731/photo-image-vintage-men-african-american Free Image from public domain license Black Woman Selling Gas Filled "Have A Happy Day" Balloons On A Chicago South Side Street Corner At Sox Park Baseball Field… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765853/photo-image-vintage-balloon-woman Free Image from public domain license Chicago Ghetto On The South Side. Although The Percentage Of Chicago Blacks Making $7,000 Or More Jumped From 26 To 58%… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765722/photo-image-vintage-person-portrait Free Image from public domain license Young Woman Soliciting Funds For A Chicago Organization In A Shopping Center Parking Lot, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765800/photo-image-face-vintage-retro Free Image from public domain license A Black Man Who is Jobless Sits on the Windowsill of a Building in a High Crime Area on Chicago's South Side, 07/1973.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765729/photo-image-vintage-brick-window Free Image from public domain license Black Man Enjoying A Nap On A Chaise Lounge On Chicago's South Side, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770153/photo-image-person-animal-furniture Free Image from public domain license A Black Mother And Child, Part Of The 1.2 Million People Of Their Race Who Make Up Over One Third Of Chicago's Population… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765805/photo-image-vintage-woman-child Free Image from public domain license Marina In Lake Michigan Adjacent To Downtown Chicago. The City Has Provided A Climate For Developing Black Resources And Is… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799675/photo-image-public-domain-black-business Free Image from public domain license Sidewalk Merchandise On Chicago's South Side. Many Of The City's Black Businessmen Started Small And Grew By Working Hard… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769954/photo-image-vintage-people-black Free Image from public domain license A Black Girl Pictured While Shopping With Her Family On 47th Street On Chicago's South Side, 06/1973. Photographer: White… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765803/photo-image-face-vintage-child Free Image from public domain license Worshippers At Holy Angel Catholic Church On Chicago's South Side, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765848/photo-image-vintage-child-room Free Image from public domain license Ghetto Street Scene In Chicago On The South Side. The City Census Figures Show A Significant Gap In Economic Security… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765852/photo-image-vintage-men-african-american Free Image from public domain license The Kadats Of America, Chicago's Most Loved Young Black Drill Team, Performing In One Of Many Area Parades, 08/1973.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770286/photo-image-people-room-interior-design Free Image from public domain license Religious Fervor is Mirrored on the Face of a Black Muslim Woman, One of Some 10,000 Listening to Elijah Muhammad Deliver… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765743/photo-image-face-vintage-people Free Image from public domain license Black Student Welders Work In A Machine Shop Course Taught At The Chicago Opportunities Industrialization Center, 10/1973.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765740/photo-image-face-vintage-person Free Image from public domain license Older Housing In The Black Community On Chicago's West Side This Area In 1973 Had Not Quite Recovered From The Riots And… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765730/photo-image-vintage-children-house Free Image from public domain license A Senior Citizens' March To Protest Inflation. Rev. Jackson Is Shown Speaking, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799671/photo-image-public-domain-people-room Free Image from public domain license South Side Black Workers Passing The Time Playing Checkers On East 35th Street Before Going To Work In Chicago, 05/1973.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765849/photo-image-vintage-game Free Image from public domain license A Class Of Black Student Welders With Their Instructor At A Former Grade School In The Heart Of The Cabrini-green Housing… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765838/photo-image-vintage-person-man Free Image from public domain license Black Street Worker In Chicago. From 1960 To 1970 The Percentage Of Chicago Blacks With An Income Of $7,000 Or More Jumped… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765728/photo-image-vintage-person-african-american Free Image from public domain license A Black Child On The Rear Porch Of A House In A Very Low Income Area On Chicago's West Side, 06/1973. Photographer: White… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770032/photo-image-face-person-kid Free Image from public domain license Ghetto Black Children Line Up For Snow Cones From A Sidewalk Vendor On Chicago's West Side In The Summer Of 1973, 06/1973.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765851/photo-image-vintage-kids-line Free Image from public domain license Price Allen, The "Peanut Man", A Sidewalk Vendor On Chicago's South Side, 07/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765804/photo-image-face-vintage-person Free Image from public domain license Black Youngster Taking Out The Trash On Chicago's South Side, 05/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765723/photo-image-vintage-kid-african-american Free Image from public domain license Part Of The Color Guard For The Bud Billiken Day Parade Waiting To Step Out Along The Route On Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770292/photo-image-people-sunglasses-color Free Image from public domain license Empty Housing In The Ghetto On Chicago's South Side Structures Such As This Have Been Systematically Vacated As A Result Of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769936/photo-image-vintage-fires-building Free Image from public domain license Black Woman At The Operation Push Expo Annual Convention. A Special Talkathon Was Set Up By A Local Black Radio Station In… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769953/photo-image-face-vintage-woman Free Image from public domain license A Black Guitarist Performs At The Lake Meadows Shopping Center In Chicago, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769934/photo-image-vintage-person-guitar Free Image from public domain license Street Scene On 47th Street In South Side Chicago, A Busy Area Where Many Small Black Businesses Are Located, 06/1973.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769951/photo-image-vintage-light-person Free Image from public domain license Black Family At The Church Of The Messiah On Chicago's South Side For The Baby's Baptism, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769935/photo-image-vintage-woman-people Free Image from public domain license Blacks At Lake Meadows Shopping Center On Chicago's South Side, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769952/photo-image-vintage-woman-people Free Image from public domain license Artist Who Was Helping With A Wall Painting On 33rd And Giles Street In South Side Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770136/photo-image-face-vintage-person Free Image from public domain license Illinois Congressman Ralph H. Metcalfe (White Coat) Greeting Constituents During The Bud Billiken Day Parade, 08/1973.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769937/photo-image-vintage-people-sports-car Free Image from public domain license A Black Man Painting A Store Front On South Wabash Street, 07/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765652/photo-image-vintage-painting-person Free Image from public domain license Black Couple And Their Dog In Their Apartment In South Side Chicago, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770104/photo-image-face-vintage-wood Free Image from public domain license 37th And Prairie Streets, 05/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770363/photo-image-vintage-building-chicago Free Image from public domain license A Black Band Performs At The Lake Meadows Shopping Center In Chicago, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770151/photo-image-vintage-person-interior-design Free Image from public domain license Mother And Daughter Returning Home After A Grocery Shopping Expedition In Chicago's West Side Black Community, 06/1973.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770034/photo-image-face-vintage-woman Free Image from public domain license Members Of Chicago's South Side Black Community Line A Portion Of Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive To Watch The Annual Bud… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770287/photo-image-vintage-people-black Free Image from public domain license Black Family Enjoying The Summer Weather At Chicago's 12th Street Beach On Lake Michigan, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770162/photo-image-face-woman-people Free Image from public domain license Black Woman Sits On A Porch Swing On Chicago's West Side And Surveys Her Rose Garden, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770105/photo-image-flower-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Street Scene In West Side Chicago. This Area Was Slow To Recover From The Riots And Fires Of The Mid And Late 1960's… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769993/photo-image-vintage-building-chicago Free Image from public domain license Black Men At The Entrance To A Pool Hall Where They Hang Around Daily, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770367/photo-image-face-wood-person Free Image from public domain license Black Youngsters Performing On An Empty Lot At 5440 South Princeton Avenue On Chicago's South Side, 08/1973. Photographer:… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770157/photo-image-woman-people-kid Free Image from public domain license Inspector Testing The Exhaust Of An Auto At Soldier's Field One Of Nine Auto Pollution Test Sites Conducted Free By The City… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770181/photo-image-person-free-city Free Image from public domain license Black Ghetto Child Savors A Snow Cone Just Received From A Sidewalk Vendor On Chicago's West Side, 06/1973. Photographer:… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770108/photo-image-face-light-person Free Image from public domain license "The Fruit Of Islam", A Special Group Of Bodyguards For Muslim Leader Elijah Muhammad, Sit At The Bottom Of The Platform… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770293/photo-image-people-graduation-crowd Free Image from public domain license Washington Park On Chicago's South Side Where Many Black Families Enjoy Picnicking During The Summer, 07/1973. Photographer:… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770156/photo-image-vintage-person-food Free Image from public domain license Blacks Using Bus Transportation On 63rd Street In Chicago During 1973 There Were 272,803,082 People Who Rode This Type Of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770178/photo-image-vintage-person-shoe Free Image from public domain license Black Man Operating A Newsstand In Chicago At 22nd And South State Street On The South Side, 07/1973. Photographer: White… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770103/photo-image-vintage-person-car Free Image from public domain license Black Student Welders Work In A Machine Shop Course Taught At The Chicago Opportunities Industrialization Center, 10/1973.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769995/photo-image-vintage-wood-person Free Image from public domain license Black Neighbors Outside On Chicago's West Side. They Are Part Of The Nearly 1.2 Million People Of Their Race Who Make Up… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770184/photo-image-vintage-people-black Free Image from public domain license