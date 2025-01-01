Curated
Maria Catharina Wiik
Maria Catharina Wiik (1853–1928) was a prominent Finnish painter who is recognized for her exceptional ability to capture emotions and atmospheres, especially in her portraits. Check out our curated collection of her paintings depicting everyday life and characters.
