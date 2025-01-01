Rosa campanulata alba also known as Pink Bellflowers to White Flowers from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/574439/vintage-white-rose-posterFree Image from public domain license Rosa hemisphaerica, also known as Yellow Rose of Sulfur (Rosa sulfurea) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/574479/vintage-sulphur-rose-drawingFree Image from public domain license Anemone Flowered Sweetbriar, also known as Rusty Rose with Anemone Flowers (Rosa rubiginosa anemone-flora) from Les Roses…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/574419/anemone-flowered-sweetbriar-roseFree Image from public domain license Double Miniature Rose, also known as Dwarf Rosebush (Rosa indica pumila) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/574498/vintage-dwarf-rosebush-posterFree Image from public domain license Rosa × noisettiana, also known as Rose of Philippe Noiselle from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Italian Damask Rose, also known as the Four Seasons of Italy (Rosa damascena Italica) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre. Purple French Rose, Rosa gallica purpuro-violacea magna from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Ventenat's Rose, also known as Rose Bush (Rosa ventenatiana) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Pink Hedge Rose, Rosa sepium rosea from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Roses from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Rosa turbinata, also known as Rose of Frankfurt from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Sweetbriar Rose, Rosa rubignosa from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Rosa × damascena, Rosebush (Rosa damascena) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Blood-Red Bengal Rose, Rosa indica cruneta from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Rosa bifera officinalis, also known as Rose of Perfume from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Burgundy Cabbage Rose, the Hundred-Leaves of Bordeaux (Rosa centifolia urgundiaca) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre. Rosa alba flore pleno, also known as Ordinary White Rose from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Celsiana, Damask Rose (Rosa damascena celsiana) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Turnip Roses, Rosa rapa from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Rosa centifolia anemonoides, also known asThe Anemone Centuries from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Carnation Petalled Variety of Cabbage Rose also known as Rose bush (Rosa Centifolia Caryophyllea) from Les Roses (1817–1824). Crenate-Leaved Cabbage Rose, Rosa centifolia crenata from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Rosa bifera macrocarpa also known as Lelieur's Four Seasons Rose from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Silver-Flowered Hispid Rose, Rosa hispida argentea from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Agatha rose, also known as Rosa gallica-Agatha, Var. Regalis from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Agatha rose, also known as Rosa gallica-Agatha, Var. Prolifera from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Old Blush China, also known as Common Rose of India (Rosa Indica Vulgaris) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph. Red Cabbage Rose, also known as Bengal eyelet (Rosa indica caryophyllea) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Burgundian Rose, Rosa pomponia from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Royal White Rose, Rosa alba regalis from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Damask Rose, York and Lancaster Rose also known as Rosa damascena variegata from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph. Rose of Van Eeden, Rosa gallica purpurea velutina, parva from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Austrian Copper Rose, Rosa eglanteria var. punicea from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Semi-Double Variety of Tomentose Rose, also know as Rosebush with Soft Leaves (Rosa mollissima) from Les Roses (1817–1824). Rosa gallica granules, also known asRosebush of France with Pomegranate from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Rosa Mundi, French Rosebush with Varigated Flowers (Rosa gallica versicolor) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph. Provence Rose, Rosa indica from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Rosa × alba, also known as White Rose with Hemp Leaves (Rosa alba cimboefolia) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph. Double Moss Rose, also known as Sparkling Rosebush with Double Flowers (Rosa muscosa multiplex) from Les Roses (1817–1824). Guerin's Rose, also known as One Hundred-Leaved Rose (Rosa gallica gueriniana) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph. Aurora Poniatowska, Rosa damascena aurora from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Cabbage Rose White Provence also known as Unique Blance (Rosa centifolia mutabilis) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre. Rose of Rosenberg, Rosa rosenbergiana from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Seven Sisters Roses, also known as Multiflora Rose with Large Leaves (Rosa multiflora platyphylla) from Les Roses. Single Tea-Scented Rose, Rosa indica fragrans flore simplici from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Variety of Monthly Rose also known as Bengal Rose with White Flowers (Rosa indica subalba) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by. Cabbage Rose bloom, also known as One Hundred-Leaved Rose (Rosa centifolia prolifera foliacea) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by. Autumn Damask Rose, also known as Rosebush of the Four Seasons with White Flowers (Rosa bifera alba) from Les Roses. Musk rose, Rosa moschata flore semi pleno from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Single-Flowered Cabbage Rose, Rosa centifolia simplex from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Burnet Rose, Rosa pimpinellifolia from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Red Portland Rose, Rosa damascena coccinea from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Celery-Leaved Variety of Cabbage Rose, Rosa centifolia bipinnata from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Double White Burnet Rose, also known as Pimple Rose with White Flowers (Rosa Pimpinellifolia Alba Flore Multiplei) from Les. Musk Rose, also known as Sparkling Rose (Rosa moschata) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Semi-Double Sweet Briar, also known as Rusty Rose with Semi-Double Flowers (Rosa rubiginosa flore semi-pleno) from Les Roses. Kamtschatka Rose, Rosa kamtschatica from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Variegated Flowering Variety of Burnet Rose, Rosa pimpinellifolia flore variegato from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre. Prickly Sweet Briar Rose with Dusty Pink Flowers, Rosa rubiginosa aculeatissima from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph. Giant French rose bloom, also known as Provins rosebush with gigantic flower (Rosa gallica flore giganteo) from Les Roses. Flesh-Pink Multiflora, Rosa multiflora carnea from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Rosa persica, also known as Rose-Leaved Rosebush (Rosa berberifolia) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Marbled or speckled Provins rose, Rosa gallica flore marmoreo from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. China Rose, also known as Bengal Animating (Rosa indica dichotoma) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Sweetbriar Rose, also known as Eglantine Rose (Rosa eglanteria luteola) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Red sweet brier, also known as Cherry Rosehip (Rosa eglanteria sub rubra) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph. Pink French Rose, also known as Provins Rosebush with Pink and Simple Flowers (Rosa gallica rosea flore simplica) from Les. Red Rose, also known as Bengal in Bouquet (Rosa indica sertulata) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Purple Agatha, also known as the Little Violet Buttercup (Rosa gallica agatha, var. Delphiniana) from Les Roses (1817–1824). Gallic Rose, also known as Rose of Provins with Large Leaves (Rosa gallica latifolia) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre. Boursault Rose, also known as Rosebush with Leaning Buttons with Semi-Double Flowers (Rosa reclinata flore sub multiplici). Cherokee Rose, also known as White Rose of Snow (Rosa Nivea) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Rosa pimpinellifolia, also known as Burnet Rose (Rosa pimpinelli-folia inermis) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph. Simple-Flowered French Rose, Rosa reclinata flore simplici from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Damask Rose, also known as Rosewood Rose Petal (Rosa damascena) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Bourbon Rose, Rosa canina burboniana from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Autumn China Rose, also known as Autumn Bengal (Rosa indica automnalis) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Boursault Rose, also known as Rambling Rose (Rosa l'heritieranea) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Hundred-petalled English Rose, also known asRose of the Hedges with semi-double flowers (Rosa centifolia Anglica rubra) from. Myrtle-Leaved Hedge Rose, also known as Roses of Hayes with Myrtle Leaves (Rosa sepium Myrtifolia) from Les Roses. Bluish-Leaved Provins Rose, Rosa gallica caerulea from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Peach Leafed Rose, Rosa longifolia from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Musk Rose, Rosa moschata from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Redleaf Rose, also known as Rosebush with Reddish Leaves (Rosa rubrifolia) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph. Purple Agatha also known as the Little Violet Buttercup (Rosa Gallica agatha, Varietas parva violacea) from Les Roses. Rosa lucida, also known as Shining Rose from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Short-styled rose with yellow and white flowers, Rosa brevistyla leucochroa from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph. Velvet China Rose, Rosa indica from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Rosa reductea glauca, also known as Reddish Rosebush from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Stapelia French rose variety, Rosa gallica stapelice flora from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Pink Noisette, Rosa noisettiana purpurea from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Hudson Rosehip with Climbing Stems, Rosa Hudsoniana Scandens from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Lady Bank's rose, Rosa banksiae from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Pasture Rose, also known as Highbush Carolina Rosebush (Rosa Carolina coryinbosa) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre. Cuspidate Rose, Rosa aciphylla from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Alpine Rose, also known as Rosebush of Alpes with Weak Stems (Rosa Original from the Library…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/574486/pink-crimson-budsFree Image from public domain license