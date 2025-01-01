[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cattle on large dairy farm, Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin]. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241455/photo-image-cow-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Farm boys eating ice-cream cones. Washington, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241404/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Newton County, Missouri. Camp Crowder area. James Mallory, Ozark farmer whose land has… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240460/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Ozark Mountain farmer and family. Missouri. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240447/photo-image-face-people-wood Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farm boy who sells "Grit." Irwinville Farms, Georgia]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241450/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cattle on large dairy farm, Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin]. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241442/photo-image-shadow-cow-plant Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farm manager talking with farmer at Granger Homesteads, Iowa]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241122/photo-image-dog-cow-plant Free Image from public domain license Mr. Foster's mule team and wagon, Irwinville Farms, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241156/photo-image-cloud-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Ozark children getting mail from RFD box, Missouri. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241151/photo-image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license Meeker County, Minnesota. Pat McRaith and one of his nieces milking. He is milking seventeen cows this winter on 160 acre… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109179/image-face-cows-person Free Image from public domain license Morton County, North Dakota. Farm boy going after mail. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240441/photo-image-person-horse-sky Free Image from public domain license San Augustine, Texas. Farm family in town on Saturday morning. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240226/photo-image-face-people-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Wife and child of FSA (Farm Security Administration) tenant purchase borrower… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241118/photo-image-face-people-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mrs. Cole in her garden, Irwinville Farms, Georgia]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241456/photo-image-people-animal-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Drinking fountain on the county courthouse lawn, Halifax, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241167/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license Hands of old couple and their granddaughter. Hilly Ozark farm country. Missouri. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241214/photo-image-hand-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Farm Security Administration county supervisor examining sheep belonging to rehabilitation client. Gage County, Nebraska.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241392/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Hogs on Fred Coulter's farm. Grundy County, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241140/photo-image-cow-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Instruments used in innoculating hogs for cholera. Irwinville Farms, Georgia]. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241148/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children of FSA (Farm Security Administration) tenant purchase borrower with pet goat… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241155/photo-image-face-shadow-person Free Image from public domain license Farm and factory, Tygart Valley Homesteads, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241164/photo-image-cloud-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Team of horses bought by Joe Coperning with FSA (Farm Security Administration) loan. Ross County, Ohio. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240461/photo-image-horse-animal-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Loading tank onto truck at farm machinery warehouse, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241390/photo-image-shadow-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Cattle of Iowa corn farm, Grundy County, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241440/photo-image-dog-cow-plant Free Image from public domain license San Augustine, Texas. People in front of the feed stores. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240205/photo-image-person-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cattle of Iowa corn farm, Grundy County, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241170/photo-image-person-horse-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to Roanoke farms, Enfield, North Carolina]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241173/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: County supervisor visiting family of FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241389/photo-image-cow-plant-person Free Image from public domain license FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower planting tomatoes with help of his two little daughters. Crawford… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241190/photo-image-plant-person-horse Free Image from public domain license Farmer waiting for supplies which he is buying cooperatively at Roanoke Farms, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241171/photo-image-plant-person-horse Free Image from public domain license Cattle on large dairy farm, Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241431/photo-image-cow-plant-grass Free Image from public domain license Nat Williamson and E.H. Anderson, Farm Security Administration official. Williamson was the first in United States to… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241219/photo-image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Waiting for a street car. Chicago, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241439/photo-image-person-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cattle of Iowa corn farm, Grundy County, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241146/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower. Grant County, Illinois].… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240446/photo-image-dog-face-person Free Image from public domain license Farmer in cut-over area, Chippewa County, Wisconsin. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241394/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Plowing the ground for cantaloupe planting. Deshee Unit, Wabash Farms, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241176/photo-image-person-horse-sky Free Image from public domain license Corn shocks on Phil Gay's farm in the Scioto River valley at the foot of the hills. Ross County, Ohio. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240202/photo-image-cow-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Transient farm laborer in hotel room which he rents for one dollar and fifty cents a week. Dubuque, Iowa. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241175/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: County agent and farmer looking at electric meter on farm, Grundy County, Iowa].… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241141/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cattle of Iowa corn farm, Grundy County, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241406/photo-image-cow-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: County supervisor talking with FSA (Farm Security Administration) client. Coffey… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241157/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Watching the parade go by. Cincinnati, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241145/photo-image-people-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Pawnshop in Gateway District, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303644/image-person-public-domain-poster Free Image from public domain license Wife of resettled farmer, Roanoke Farms, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240746/photo-image-face-person-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Beaverhead County, Montana. Lambing hand on sheep farm]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240814/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Dance floor at Carlton Nightclub. Ambridge, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241924/photo-image-person-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license Lancaster County, Nebraska. Mrs. Lynn May, FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrower, cleaning a chicken. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240792/photo-image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Kalispell, Montana. Flathead valley special area project. Sawmill worker at FSA (Farm Security Administration) cooperative… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241038/photo-image-plant-person-forest Free Image from public domain license Carnegie-Illinois steel company. Etna, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241933/photo-image-cloud-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Fence on large farm in Red River Valley. Cass County, North Dakota. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241113/photo-image-plant-sky-tree Free Image from public domain license FSA (Farm Security Administration) tenant purchase borrower and family. Crawford County, Illinois. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241878/photo-image-person-art-book Free Image from public domain license James MacDuffey muzzling mule to prevent it from eating corn in field, Irwinville Farms, Georgia. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240764/photo-image-person-horse-animal Free Image from public domain license Houston, Texas. People crossing a downtown street with the green light. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240998/photo-image-person-light-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Constantine P. Lihas, a twenty-one year old Greek-American soldier, formerly a material handler at… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241020/photo-image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Meeker County, Minnesota. Mike McRaith farms eighty acres]. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241015/photo-image-person-grass-animal Free Image from public domain license Shenandoah Valley. Sunday morning in the Shenandoah Valley. Saint Paul's Evangelical Reformed church is out in the country… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240157/photo-image-plant-horse-tree Free Image from public domain license Old couple farming in the Ozark Mountains. Missouri. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241609/photo-image-face-people-art Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pawnshop in Gateway District, Minneapolis, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303641/image-person-public-domain-architecture Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to Roanoke farms, Enfield, North Carolina]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240748/photo-image-plant-person-forest Free Image from public domain license Kalispell, Montana. Flathead valley special area project. Lawrence Thompson, FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrower.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240791/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Farmer at Irwinville Farms, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240760/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farm children on the way to school with lunch pails, Nebraska]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240755/photo-image-plant-people-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower. Grant County, Wisconsin].… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241904/photo-image-cow-plant-person Free Image from public domain license FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower. Mille Lacs County, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241665/photo-image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lancaster County, Nebraska. Mrs. Lynn May, FSA (Farm Security Administration)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240810/photo-image-dog-person-animal Free Image from public domain license Farm boy, Guilford County, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240751/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Clerk in the cooperative store in Irwinville Farms, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241102/photo-image-face-person-shirt Free Image from public domain license FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower with calf, Grant County, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240770/photo-image-person-animal-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) tenant purchase borrower and family. Crawford… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241886/photo-image-face-person-wood Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Kalispell, Montana. Rolling logs into the pond at FSA (Farm Security Administration)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241017/photo-image-person-public-domain-nature Free Image from public domain license carrying sign in front of milk company. Chicago, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241935/photo-image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower, Grant County, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240768/photo-image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Carter County, Missouri. FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrowers]. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241024/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Jack Gardinier who has bought a farm under the tenant purchase program. Ottawa County, Kansas. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240763/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: San Augustine, Texas. People on the main street on Saturday afternoon]. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241037/photo-image-person-shirt-road Free Image from public domain license Grandmother of tenant farm family. Guilford County, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240994/photo-image-person-public-domain-family Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Child of Ozark Mountains farmer, Missouri]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240833/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Flathead Valley special area project, Montana. Mr. Bailey, FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrower. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240817/photo-image-face-person-wood Free Image from public domain license FSA (Farm Security Administration) tenant purchase borrower with wife and child, Crawford County, Illinois. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241606/photo-image-face-people-shirt Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower with calf, Grant County… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241100/photo-image-cow-person-animal Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children who live in the s, Dubuque, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303319/image-face-person-wood Free Image from public domain license Truck driver picking up milk at Mrs. Howard's cut-over small farm. This is her main source of income. Aitkin County… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240753/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Ozark Mountain farmer and family. Missouri]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241674/photo-image-face-people-wood Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Ravalli County, Montana. Branding, tail cutting, docking, and ear slitting operations… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240830/photo-image-dog-face-person Free Image from public domain license Mrs. Cole in her garden, Irwinville Farms, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240761/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Ball team at Irwinville Farms, Georgia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241110/photo-image-person-baseball-animal Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: In front of post office, Benton Harbor, Michigan]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240759/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license