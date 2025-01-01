Roy Emerson Stryker (1893–1975) was an American economist, government official, and photographer. He was known for leading the Information Division in the Farm Security Administration (FSA) during the Great Depression. One of his important contributions was starting the FSA's documentary photography program. This involved hiring talented photographers to travel all over the country and capture the lives of people in different rural areas. The goal was to show the reality of how these individuals were coping during the tough times of the Great Depression.