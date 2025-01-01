Manpower, junior size. She's put her playthings aside for a more important game. This Roanoke, Virginia youngster is one of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240187/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. Saturday's a holiday for most of the nation's small-fries, but to these youngsters of Roanoke… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240184/photo-image-plant-people-wall Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. A couple of husky junior commandos add to a neighborhood scrap pile in Roanoke, Virginia. Bedsprings… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241355/photo-image-plant-hands-people Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. The charge of the scrap brigade in Roanoke, Virginia includes such methods of collecting as this pony… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239999/photo-image-plant-person-horse Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. Proud young fighters in Uncle Sam's junior army visit a scrap yard in Roanoke, Virginia to see for… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239996/photo-image-people-factory-children Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. What's a home without its sidewalk scrap pile? Junior commandos of Roanoke, Virginia see to it that… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240001/photo-image-people-tree-road Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. A couple of husky junior commandos add to a neighborhood scrap pile in Roanoke, Virginia. Bedsprings… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301874/image-plant-hands-person Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. The charge of the scrap brigade in Roanoke, Virginia includes such methods of collection as this pony… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302137/image-plant-person-horse Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. The charge of the scrap brigade in Roanoke, Virginia includes such methods of collection as this pony… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301878/image-plant-person-horse Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. What's a home without its sidewalk scrap pile? Junior commandos of Roanoke, Virginia see to it that… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301859/image-shadow-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. The charge of the scrap brigade in Roanoke, Virginia includes such methods of collection as this pony… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301856/image-shadow-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. She's put her playthings aside for a more important game. This Roanoke, Virginia youngster is one of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307909/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. It may not look like a gold mine to you, but this backyard junk pile is just that to the junior… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307927/image-plant-people-gold Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. Too young to help? Not the youngsters of Roanoke, Virginia. They're out to win the war by gathering… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308120/image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. Saturday's a holiday for most of the nation's small-fries, but to these youngsters of Roanoke… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308131/image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. She's put her playthings aside for a more important game. This Roanoke, Virginia youngster is one of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307295/image-face-frame-plant Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. It takes a good right arm to collect all the household scrap that's needed for the nation's… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307200/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. What's a home without its sidewalk scrap pile? Junior commandos of Roanoke, Virginia see to it that… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307201/image-plant-people-tree Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. Door-to-door salesmen for their Uncle Sam, these Roanoke, Virginia youngsters are scouring the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307919/image-plant-person-woman Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. When these hardy fighters of America's junior army do a job, they do it right--with typical American… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306981/image-people-nature-man Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. A couple of husky junior commandos add to a neighborhood scrap pile in Roanoke, Virginia. Bedsprings… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307147/image-hands-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. The charge of the scrap brigade in Roanoke, Virginia includes such methods of collection as this pony… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307126/image-plant-person-horse Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. Johnny's got a man-sized job for the duration. His role in this war is a vital one, for every bit of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307302/image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. Her arms are full of shells and guns and parts for ships and tanks. One of the Roanoke, Virginia… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307101/image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. What's a home without its sidewalk scrap pile? Junior commandos of Roanoke, Virginia see to it that… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307923/image-plant-people-tree Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. When these hardy fighters of America's junior army do a job, they do it right--with typical American… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307013/image-people-nature-architecture Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. Junior commandos of Roanoke, Virginia, follow up on their fat collection drive with a visit to the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308121/image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. What's a home without its sidewalk scrap pile? Junior commandos of Roanoke, Virginia see to it that… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308168/image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. Junior commandos of Roanoke, Virginia, follow up on their fat collection drive with a visit to the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307848/image-plant-person-music Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. Any fats today? This Roanoke, Virginia fourth grader collects waste fats from each house in his… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308162/image-face-shadow-plant Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. The charge of the scrap brigade in Roanoke, Virginia includes such methods of collection as this pony… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308176/image-plant-person-horse Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. Johnny's got a man-sized job for the duration. His role in this war is a vital one, for every bit of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307125/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. Too young to help? Not the youngsters of Roanoke, Virginia. They're out to win the war by gathering… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307922/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. It takes a good right arm to collect all the household scrap that's needed for the nation's… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307015/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. It takes a good right arm to collect all the household scrap that's needed for the nation's… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307229/image-face-shadow-plant Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. Too young to help? Not the youngsters of Roanoke, Virginia. They're out to win the war by gathering… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307204/image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license