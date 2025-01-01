On board a Norwegian-American passenger liner enroute to New York. Children listening to the ship's orchestra. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244173/photo-image-people-music-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Glasgow, Scotland. Painting the stern of the S.S. Athenia. This liner was the first ship sunk in the Second World War.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307745/image-person-public-domain-painting Free Image from public domain license Chester, Pennsylvania. Men repairing their boats by the shore of the Delaware River. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307517/image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Philadephia, Pennsylvania. Workmen in a coal yard near the South Street bridge. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307737/image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Workmen in a coal yard near the South Street bridge. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307534/image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A house on South Street being demolished. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307528/image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Christmas tree over the door of a bar on Market Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307742/image-plant-christmas-light Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Detail of city hall. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307740/image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Downtown buildings near Walnut and Broad Streets, looking east. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307726/image-sky-public-domain-architecture Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Gasoline sign on Chestnut Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307741/image-public-domain-architecture-road-sign Free Image from public domain license Manayunk, Pennsylvania. Back yards on a hillside. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307724/image-person-public-domain-house Free Image from public domain license London, England. A tea wholesale establishment near Lincoln's Inn Fields. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307516/image-person-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A "museum" of freaks and curiousities on South Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307733/image-person-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Amsterdam, Netherlands. Canal near the market district. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339848/image-person-sky-road Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Window of a medical supply house near Market and Twenty-third Street. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339842/image-person-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license West Danville, Vermont. Crowd at a farm auction. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339612/image-people-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license West Danville, Vermont. The auctioneer at a farm sale. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339597/image-face-frame-hand Free Image from public domain license Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. Signs over the Terminal Theatre. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339587/image-person-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license On board S.S. Athenia. Machinist working on a winch. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339851/image-person-technology-public-domain Free Image from public domain license The Hudson River seen from the eastern approach to the Bear Mountain Bridge. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339603/image-airplane-ocean-mountain Free Image from public domain license Glasgow, Scotland. Courtyard of a flour mill. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339565/image-person-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Olso, Norway. Stern deck of a small ferryboat in the harbor. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339855/image-person-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Barber shop at 19th and Bainbridge Streets. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339571/image-plant-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license On board a Norwegian-American passenger liner enroute to New York. Children listening to the ship's orchestra. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339595/image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Glasgow, Scotland. Painting the stern of the S.S. Athenia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339582/image-person-public-domain-painting Free Image from public domain license Copenhagen, Denmark. The doorway of a grocery store. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339586/image-person-public-domain-wall Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Buildings on Race Street being demolished. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339832/image-public-domain-wall-window Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Family on a Sunday afternoon walking past an abandoned factory. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339833/image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Monumental figure at the entrance to Memorial Hall in Fairmont Park. These figures were cast for… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339578/image-flower-plant-people Free Image from public domain license On board S.S. Athenia. Passengers' deck chairs. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339839/image-person-wood-public-domain Free Image from public domain license On board S.S. Athenia. Part of the forward deck. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339557/image-person-airplane-public-domain Free Image from public domain license On board S.S. Athenia. Seamen sanding the deck. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339857/image-person-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Newsstand on South Broad Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339849/image-person-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Grave stone sculptor and dealer on Pine Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339852/image-person-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license On board S.S. Athenia. Part of the upper deck. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339549/image-person-public-domain-factory Free Image from public domain license Olso, Norway. Monumental head at the Vi-kan exposition. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339548/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Manayunk, Pennsylvania. Workmen in an automobile junk yard on Ridge Avenue. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339567/image-people-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license West Danville, Vermont. The auctioneer at a farm sale. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339558/image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license Amsterdam, Netherlands. Houses along the canal near the market district. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339860/image-person-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Window of a chain grocery store on Market Street in West Philadelphia. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339847/image-art-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Downtown buildings looking east over Walnut and 15th Streets. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339599/image-sky-public-domain-office Free Image from public domain license New York, New York. A nun collecting contributions outside the door of Macy's department store. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298116/photo-image-person-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license Glasgow, Scotland. The skipper of the Saint Warrior, a small vessel which operates in the Clyde. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298120/photo-image-face-person-airplane Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Wheelhouse of an abandoned ship near the city dump used as an occupied shack. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297831/photo-image-person-public-domain-nature Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Abandoned house in West Philadelphia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298107/photo-image-sky-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license New York, New York. Board of Education bulletin board. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297849/photo-image-wood-public-domain-window Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kitchen utensils drying. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297830/photo-image-public-domain-black-kitchen Free Image from public domain license Cambridge, Massachusetts. Historical marker with trash cans. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297826/photo-image-book-public-domain-black Free Image from public domain license Haverford, Pennsylvania. A rock crushing plant. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297857/photo-image-plant-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Reading Railroad tracks with an abandoned brewery in the background. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297843/photo-image-background-shadow-plant Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. File of oil drums near Grays Ferry Road. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297846/photo-image-background-wood-road Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Pile of oil drums near Grays Ferry Road. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297833/photo-image-background-pattern-wood Free Image from public domain license Cambridge, Massachusetts. Historic churchyard near Harvard Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298108/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Loch Lommond. Scotland. Small lake steamer with the Trossache in the background. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298109/photo-image-background-people-sky Free Image from public domain license Cambridge, Massachusetts. View across Harvard Yard. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297845/photo-image-plant-sky-tree Free Image from public domain license Oslo, Norway. Panels consisting of photographs combined with cutout figures at the Vi-Kan (we can) exposition. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297827/photo-image-person-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Back yard of an abandoned house at 20th and Arch Streets. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297870/photo-image-plant-public-domain-wall Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Grandstand of a baseball park at Girard Avenue and Parkside Avenue. This field is used… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297868/photo-image-person-football-baseball Free Image from public domain license Manayunk, Pennsylvania. Part of an automobile junk yard on Ridge Avenue. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298101/photo-image-person-art-cartoon Free Image from public domain license West Danville, Vermont. A farmhouse with stairway leading to the second floor through the porch roof. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298099/photo-image-wood-public-domain-house Free Image from public domain license Manayunk, Pennsylvania. Workman at an automobile junkyard on Ridge Avenue. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298103/photo-image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. South Fifth Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297838/photo-image-road-public-domain-nature Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia (vicinity), Pennsylvania. Ruins of an unidentified building, perhaps in nearby Montgomery County. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297855/photo-image-plant-forest-tree Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Grandstand of a baseball park at Girard Avenue and Parkside Avenue. This field is used… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297841/photo-image-person-baseball-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Business window on South Broad Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297852/photo-image-public-domain-window-business Free Image from public domain license Harvey Cedars, New Jersey (Long Beach Island). Sand fences erected to protect land around houses built on the dunes near the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298084/photo-image-shadow-plant-beach Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Election sign on South Broad Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297853/photo-image-plant-person-road Free Image from public domain license Danville (vicinity), Vermont. Landscape. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298114/photo-image-cloud-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Chester, Pennsylvania. Small boats undergoing repairs. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298097/photo-image-person-public-domain-water Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Window of a small store in West Philadelphia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297839/photo-image-art-public-domain-window Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A rebuilt jalopy parked on Pine Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298106/photo-image-road-public-domain-sports-car Free Image from public domain license Chester, Pennsylvania. Boats on the Delware River shore. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297924/photo-image-sky-public-domain-water Free Image from public domain license Stettin, Germany. Dock in the harbor. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298102/photo-image-person-public-domain-water Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Abandoned delivery wagon. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297873/photo-image-public-domain-architecture-history Free Image from public domain license Philadephia, Pennsylvania. Pile of oil drums near Grays Ferry Road. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298119/photo-image-wood-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Loch Lomond, Scotland. Small lake steamer. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298115/photo-image-cloud-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Cambridge, Massachusetts. Historic churchyard near Harvard Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298098/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license Danville, Vermont. Early morning view overlooking the town. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297850/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license