Garage in Southern City Outskirts]/[Garage, Atlanta, Georgia by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263170/garage-southern-city-outskirtsgarage-atlanta-georgia-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Roadside Stand Near Birmingham / Roadside Store Between Tuscaloosa and Greensboro, Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263400/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. A tenant. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318587/image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Washington Street, New York City / Wash Day by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263169/washington-street-new-york-city-wash-day-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Gravestone in Bethlehem graveyard. Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12266356/photo-image-plant-person-art Free Image from public domain license Alabama Tenant Farmer Family Singing Hymns / The Tengle Family, Hale County, Alabama / The Ricketts Family Singing Hymns by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262998/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Garage in Southern City Outskirts / Garage, Atlanta, Georgia by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262824/garage-southern-city-outskirts-garage-atlanta-georgia-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Garage in Southern City Outskirts]/[Garage, Atlanta, Georgia by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263053/garage-southern-city-outskirtsgarage-atlanta-georgia-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Mining Camp Residents, Morgantown, West Virginia by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263052/mining-camp-residents-morgantown-west-virginia-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Photographer's Window, Savannah / Penny Picture Display, Savannah / Photographer's Window Display, Birmingham, Alabama by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263178/photo-image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Independence Day, Terra Alta, West Virginia by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262900/independence-day-terra-alta-west-virginia-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license es in the lineup for food at mealtime in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240947/photo-image-hand-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Sharecropper's Family, Hale County, Alabama / Burroughs Family, Hale County, Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263689/photo-image-face-person-book Free Image from public domain license Second Avenue Lunch/ Posed Portraits, New York by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263472/second-avenue-lunch-posed-portraits-new-york-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Roadside Sandwich Shop. Ponchatoula, Louisiana by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263855/roadside-sandwich-shop-ponchatoula-louisiana-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Miners' Houses, Vicinity Birmingham, Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263729/miners-houses-vicinity-birmingham-alabama-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Floyd and Lucille Burroughs, Hale County, Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265639/floyd-and-lucille-burroughs-hale-county-alabama-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license People in Downtown Havana Shoeshine Newsstand by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265691/people-downtown-havana-shoeshine-newsstand-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Floyd Burroughs, A Cotton Sharecropper, Hale County, Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266054/floyd-burroughs-cotton-sharecropper-hale-county-alabama-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Roadside Store Between Tuscaloosa and Greensboro, Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265509/roadside-store-between-tuscaloosa-and-greensboro-alabama-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Laura Minnie Lee Tengle, Hale County, Alabama / Clair Bell Ricketts by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265124/photo-image-face-person-wood Free Image from public domain license Graveyard, Houses and Steel Mill, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265122/graveyard-houses-and-steel-mill-bethlehem-pennsylvania-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Minstrel Show Bill / Minstrel Poster, Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265622/minstrel-show-bill-minstrel-poster-alabama-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Floyd Burroughs and Tengle children, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241815/photo-image-dog-face-people Free Image from public domain license with a fur cap, a flood refugee in the camp at Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241808/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Havana Citizen / Citizen in Downtown Havana by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248835/havana-citizen-citizen-downtown-havana-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Sharecropper's Family, Hale County, Alabama / Bud Fields and His Family, Hale County, Alabama / Bud Woods and His Family by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14253613/photo-image-face-people-wood Free Image from public domain license Alabama Tenant Farmer's Kitchen Near Moundville by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248499/alabama-tenant-farmers-kitchen-near-moundville-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Gleanhill School House, Hale County, Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14255605/gleanhill-school-house-hale-county-alabama-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Floyd and Lucille Burroughs, Hale County, Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248509/floyd-and-lucille-burroughs-hale-county-alabama-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license The Cotton Room at Frank Tengle's Farm, Hale County, Alabama / The Cotton Room, the Ricketts House by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248535/photo-image-wood-living-room-fireplace Free Image from public domain license Washroom in the Dog Run of the Burroughs Home, Hale County, Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14253604/photo-image-dog-wood-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Bud Fields with His Wife Ivy, and His Daughter Ellen, Hale County, Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249082/photo-image-face-person-wood Free Image from public domain license Othel Lee (Squeakie) Burroughs, Hale County, Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249041/othel-lee-squeakie-burroughs-hale-county-alabama-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Allie Mae Burroughs, Hale County, Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14254116/allie-mae-burroughs-hale-county-alabama-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license A Child's Grave, Hale County, Alabama / A Baptist Grave, Hale County by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14254877/photo-image-water-sand-animal Free Image from public domain license Farmer's Child, Alabama / Othel Lee (Squeakie) Burroughs, Hale County, Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250127/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Church Organ with Pews / The Church Organ, Alabama / Church Interior, Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249064/photo-image-wood-church-technology Free Image from public domain license Lucille Burroughs, Hale County, Alabama / Maggie Louise Gudger by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14245831/lucille-burroughs-hale-county-alabama-maggie-louise-gudger-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license House with Cast Iron Grill Work, New Orleans, Louisiana by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250083/house-with-cast-iron-grill-work-new-orleans-louisiana-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Show Bill, Demopolis, Alabama / Poster, Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250430/show-bill-demopolis-alabama-poster-alabama-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Elizabeth Tengle at the Kitchen Table]/[Paralee Ricketts Working in the Kitchen by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14253444/photo-image-face-person-wood Free Image from public domain license Coal Miner's House, Scott's Run, West Virginia / A Miner's House, Vicinity Morgantown, West Virginia by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249413/photo-image-dog-horse-face Free Image from public domain license A Gourd Tree for Martins, Hale Co., Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14255013/gourd-tree-for-martins-hale-co-alabama-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Kitchen Wall, Alabama Farmstead / Kitchen Wall in Bud Field's Home, Hale County, Alabama / Kitchen Wall in the Woods Home by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14255493/photo-image-background-woods-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Penny Picture Display, Savannah / Photographer's Window Display, Birmingham, Alabama / Studio Portraits, Birmingham, Alabama… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248728/photo-image-face-people-art Free Image from public domain license Savoy Barber Shop, Vicksburg, Mississippi by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14254342/savoy-barber-shop-vicksburg-mississippi-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Seed Store, Interior, Vicksburg, Mississippi by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14254959/seed-store-interior-vicksburg-mississippi-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Bed, Tenant Farmhouse, Hale County, Alabama / Floyd Burrough's Bedroom, Hale County, Alabama by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14254828/photo-image-wood-hospital-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Wheaton College: The Spire from the Student Alumnae Building (1940) by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14255510/photo-image-sky-public-domain-wall Free Image from public domain license Independence Day, Terra Alta, West Virginia by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14256642/independence-day-terra-alta-west-virginia-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license South Boston Street / Wooden Houses, Boston by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14255053/south-boston-street-wooden-houses-boston-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Wheaton College: Cole Memorial Chapel (1917) by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14255164/wheaton-college-cole-memorial-chapel-1917-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Two-Family Houses in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14255416/two-family-houses-bethlehem-pennsylvania-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license Roadside View, Alabama Coal Area Company Town by Walker Evans https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14254770/roadside-view-alabama-coal-area-company-town-walker-evans Free Image from public domain license