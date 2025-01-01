Judy takes a shot at the Axis. Judy Canova, star of stage and screen, opens her personal salvage drive for scrap rubber by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239841/photo-image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license woman watching the Queen of the Cherry Blossom Festival being crowned. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241380/photo-image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license It's cold, but it's spring. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241671/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license A picture of Johnny at the Cherry Blossom Festival for Grandma. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241683/photo-image-face-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Three sisters. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241687/photo-image-face-people-ocean Free Image from public domain license Send your picture home. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241947/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Tires reclaimed from automobiles, scrapped for their iron and steel content. The rubber… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098434/image-background-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Look this way Domis. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242007/photo-image-flower-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Ninth Street amusement. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241689/photo-image-person-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Skating on the "Mall." Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241971/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bicycles for rent. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241961/photo-image-people-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Repairing streetcar tracks, Fourteenth and G Streets, N.W., Washington, D.C.]. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241967/photo-image-person-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Auto "graveyards" where old worn out automobiles are stripped of usable parts. Non… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098436/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Put more blossoms around her head. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241965/photo-image-flower-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bicycles for rent. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306294/image-person-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license A Sunday golfer. Potomac Park, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306322/image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Waste materials from heaps such as these are a rich source of scrap materials for… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301974/image-metal-day-waste Free Image from public domain license Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. This gaunt row of discarded boilers represent a potential source of tons of steel for… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301975/image-sky-house-architecture Free Image from public domain license Geeze Mac, these remind me. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306290/image-flower-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Waste materials from heaps such as these are a rich source of scrap materials for… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301955/image-person-man-architecture Free Image from public domain license Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Tire reclaimed from automobiles, scrapped for their iron and steel content. The rubber… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301969/image-architecture-car-metal Free Image from public domain license Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Waste materials from heaps such as these are a rich source of scrap materials for… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301967/image-sky-architecture-history Free Image from public domain license Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Auto "graveyards" where old worn out automobiles are stripped of usable parts. Non… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098464/image-person-art-sky Free Image from public domain license Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Auto "graveyards" where old worn out automobiles are stripped of usable parts. Non… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098435/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Conservation. Truck tires runs 146,000 miles. This truck tire has run 146,000 miles. It is now planned to retreat it with a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308597/image-face-person-woman Free Image from public domain license Soldier and friend. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323705/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Relaxing after Cherry Blossom Festival. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324089/image-shadow-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Cherry Blossom Festival. Tidal Basin, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323682/image-face-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Camera bugs snapping the cherry blossoms across the Tidal Basin. Cherry Blossom… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322874/image-face-person-tree Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323806/image-face-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323774/image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323772/image-face-shadow-plant Free Image from public domain license Reverence. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323706/image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license It isn't so funny. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323685/image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Supreme Court Building. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323819/image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323795/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324059/image-plant-people-grass Free Image from public domain license A big day, Mama: Easter bunnies, cherry blossoms and picture taking. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323396/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323802/image-flower-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. House wreckers supply tons of cast iron and steel materials that can be converted into… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098487/image-art-vintage-wood Free Image from public domain license Watchin' the crowds. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323423/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323808/image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Resting between scenes. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323673/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Steady dad, this is for the folks at home. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323404/image-face-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324065/image-shadow-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Crowds at Cherry Blossom Festival. Tidal Basin, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323430/image-flower-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324076/image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Posin. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323397/image-flower-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Put more blossoms around her head. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323787/image-flower-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Good citizenship and plain common sense. This man is performing a duty every car owner owes to himself and to our fighting… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307055/image-people-airplane-man Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323817/image-face-person-tree Free Image from public domain license Children at National Defense exhibit on Commerce Square. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323407/image-person-public-domain-children Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324052/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Wife of defense worker hanging out wash in trailer camp on Mount Vernon Highway near Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323723/image-plant-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Camera bugs snapping the cherry blossoms across the Tidal Basin. Cherry Blossom… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323779/image-face-person-phone Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322877/image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Waste materials from heaps such as these are a rich source of scrap materials for… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107630/image-art-sky-vintage Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322876/image-shadow-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Getting their picture taken. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323420/image-face-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323818/image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324053/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license A bite to eat. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323704/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Tired feet. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323414/image-people-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license Sailors and friends at Cherry Blossom Festival. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323790/image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license Camera bugs snapping the cherry blossoms across the Tidal Basin. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323679/image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Looking at pitures in the park. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323703/image-face-shadow-plant Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324101/image-face-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323762/image-face-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Saturday afternoon on Ninth Street. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267706/photo-image-dog-person-shirt Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children at National Defense exhibit on Commerce Square. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12270566/photo-image-person-public-domain-children Free Image from public domain license National Defense exhibit on Commerce Square. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267744/photo-image-person-sky-airplane Free Image from public domain license Hopkins Place housing project. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12268770/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Building where trailer occupants wash clothes, shower and get water. Trailer camp on Mount Vernon Highway near Alexandria… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267988/photo-image-plant-person-light Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children of defense workers playing near their "homes" trailers. Trailer camp on Mount… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12271302/photo-image-plant-people-light Free Image from public domain license Each family in trailer has own electric meter box. Trailer camp on U.S. 1 outside of Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267993/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lunch hour for government employees. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12270577/photo-image-plant-people-grass Free Image from public domain license Fourteenth and G Streets, N.W., Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267975/photo-image-person-light-road Free Image from public domain license Trailer occupied by war department employee and wife from Pennsylvania. Trailer camp near Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267719/photo-image-plant-grass-sky Free Image from public domain license Soldier boys on Saturday afternoon. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267753/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Trailer camp occupied mostly by torpedo plant workers and their families in Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267743/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children of defense workers playing in "their backyards." Trailer camp, Mount Vernon… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12271320/photo-image-person-light-road Free Image from public domain license Wife of torpedo plant worker talks with her neighbor. Trailer camp in Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267709/photo-image-plant-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Children of defense workers playing near their "homes" trailers. Trailer camp on Mount Vernon Highway near Alexandria… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267713/photo-image-plant-people-tree Free Image from public domain license Last year this camp averaged two trailers at a time. It now has about twenty-five trailers occupied mostly by defense… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267698/photo-image-plant-person-light Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Good Humor man comes to trailer camp on Saturday afternoon. These children are sons of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12271329/photo-image-plant-people-road Free Image from public domain license Children of defense workers playing in "their backyards." Trailer camp, Mount Vernon Highway, Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12268975/photo-image-person-public-domain-children Free Image from public domain license Trailers occupied by torpedo plant workers and their families. Trailer camp Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267747/photo-image-plant-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Around the Tidal Basin for a look at the cherry blossoms. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267989/photo-image-person-public-domain-sea Free Image from public domain license Rent a bicycle, Sunday recreation. Tidal Basin, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267980/photo-image-plant-people-tree Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12270580/photo-image-plant-person-forest Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Around the Tidal Basin for a look at the cherry blossoms. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12271638/photo-image-person-sky-woman Free Image from public domain license