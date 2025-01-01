[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Children on a tractor at the Spring Run Farm]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242158/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. The son of the owner of the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242463/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. A boy looking at a frog in a jar at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242209/photo-image-face-cow-plant Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Driving a loaded truck back from the field at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242216/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. The owner of the Spring Run Farm looking at his pepper plants].… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242166/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. The owner of the Spring Run Farm driving a tractor. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242472/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. The owner of the Spring Run Farm driving a tractor]. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242213/photo-image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. The wife of the owner of the Spring Run Farm picking beans in the truck. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242161/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Children sitting on a fence in front of a barn at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244384/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244371/photo-image-sky-plane-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Medical refrigeration unit. An airborne unit which transports medical supplies. Shown in demonstration of equipment held by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244377/photo-image-sky-public-domain-architecture Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. The wife of the owner of the Spring Run Farm in the truck garden. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244372/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Operating a hay baling machine at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244369/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Baling machine operating at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244152/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Baled hay on a truck and wagons at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244364/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244178/photo-image-person-plane-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Making adjustments on a hay baling machine. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244381/photo-image-plant-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Children on a tractor at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307975/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. The son of the owner of the Spring Run Farm]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307991/image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307744/image-person-plane-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. The owner of the Spring Run Farm and his wife. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307969/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of baling machine showing hay being picked up at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308028/image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307539/image-person-sky-plane Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Children on top of bales of hay. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308023/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Raking hay into rows prior to being picked up by baler at the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308356/image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307523/image-person-sky-plane Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. The owner of the Spring Run Farm looking at his pepper plants. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307981/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307735/image-plane-public-domain-photo Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Driving a loaded truck back from the field at the Spring Run… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307990/image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. The daughter of the owner of the Spring Run Farm on a tractor. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339496/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of baling machine showing hay being picked up at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339491/image-plant-grass-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339572/image-person-sky-plane Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Making adjustments on a hay baling machine]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339528/image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Driving a loaded truck back from the field at the Spring Run… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339785/image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Raking hay into rows prior to being picked up by baler at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339500/image-dog-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. A farm hand loading baled hay onto a truck at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339766/image-plant-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Raking hay into rows prior to being picked up by baler at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339518/image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. General view of Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339537/image-cloud-plant-grass Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of a hay baler. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339778/image-plant-grass-airplane Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. The son of the owner of the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339520/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Driving in a truck which has been loaded with baled hay at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339494/image-dog-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339584/image-person-sky-plane Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of baling machine showing hay being picked up at the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339501/image-plant-person-airplane Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Making adjustments on a hay baling machine. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339816/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Children wading in a stream on the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339498/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of baling machine showing hay being picked up at the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339527/image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339854/image-plane-public-domain-photo Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. A young visitor to the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339552/image-face-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Loading baled hay onto a truck at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339506/image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339585/image-person-sky-plane Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. The owner of a hay baler driving a tractor which hauls the baling machine at the Spring Run Farm.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339776/image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of baling machine showing hay being picked up at the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339775/image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Trailer-mounted laundry unit. Airborne, this unit weighs 2,465 pounds, will clean and dry 40 pounds of laundry per hour and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298096/photo-image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Rear view of C-82 shown at demonstration of equipment held by United States Army Air Forces. The after end of the fuselage… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297867/photo-image-airplane-public-domain-interior Free Image from public domain license Laundry unit for small detachments. Weights 2,465 pounds, will clean and dry 40 pounds of laundry per hour and will serve up… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298110/photo-image-technology-public-domain-men Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of a hay baler showing rotating knives which cut hay into proper lengths. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297945/photo-image-person-light-technology Free Image from public domain license Refrigeration unit. This unit, weighing 1,550 pounds, is gasoline operated, will hold meat rations for 400 men, and is… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298118/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Small detachment laundry. Weights 2,465 pounds, will clean and dry 40 pounds of laundry per hour and will serve up to 600… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298112/photo-image-technology-public-domain-men Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Baling machine operating at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298170/photo-image-plant-grass-sky Free Image from public domain license CG-4A glider used to carry utility and service units. It is also a standard troop carrier glider which has been used in… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297835/photo-image-public-domain-note-men Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Baling machine operating at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298179/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Heavy Army truck being driven off Army Air Forces' new C-82 in demonstration of equipment held by United States Army Air… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297832/photo-image-person-boom-airplane Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297834/photo-image-person-sky-plane Free Image from public domain license Rear view showing how after end of fuselage opens to the complete height and width of the interior, which is square. This… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298105/photo-image-person-sky-airplane Free Image from public domain license Front side view of experimental glider having a large payload, but limited cargo space.This design is part of the study… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297854/photo-image-person-space-sky Free Image from public domain license Glider used to carry utility and service units. Shown at demonstration of equiment held by United States Army Air Forces.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297847/photo-image-person-space-sky Free Image from public domain license Portable refrigeration unit. Weighs 1,550 pounds, is gasoline operated, will hold meat rations for 400 men, and is sturdy… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298092/photo-image-public-domain-men-table Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Driving a loaded truck back from the field at the Spring Run… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297941/photo-image-plant-grass-sky Free Image from public domain license Field baking outfit. A unit developed by the Quartermaster Corps, Army Service Forces. In line with the increasing… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298111/photo-image-person-sky-house Free Image from public domain license A new design developed to explore the feasibility of carrying very large equipment by glider. This has the largest cargo… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298094/photo-image-person-space-sky Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of hay baling machine. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297921/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. A hay baling machine and rows of baled hay at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297920/photo-image-cloud-plant-grass Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Raking hay into rows prior to being picked up by baler at the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298167/photo-image-plant-grass-sky Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. A bale of hay being dropped off the hay baling machine. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297931/photo-image-plant-grass-sky Free Image from public domain license CG-10A. A new design developed to explore the feasibility of carrying very large equiment by glider. This has the largest… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297823/photo-image-person-space-airplane Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. View of Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298165/photo-image-plant-grass-sky Free Image from public domain license Dresher, Pennsylvania. A barn and a silo at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297923/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Making adjustments on a hay baling machine]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298136/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Laundry unit for small detachments. Weighing 2,465 pounds this airborne laundry unit will clean and dry 40 pounds of laundry… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297840/photo-image-technology-public-domain-men Free Image from public domain license United States Army Air Forces newest transport and most promising for airborne operations. Its specific function is to land… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297842/photo-image-person-plane-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Laundry unit for small detachments. This unit weights 2,465 pounds, will clean and dry 40 pounds of laundry per hour and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297836/photo-image-technology-public-domain-factory Free Image from public domain license