[Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Gymnast on the flying rings]. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241590/photo-image-person-public-domain-black-background Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Fencing. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241326/photo-image-person-public-domain-sword Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Wrestling]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241343/photo-image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Gymnast on the flying rings. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241589/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Soccer player. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241344/photo-image-person-football-public-domain Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. A tennis player. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241592/photo-image-plant-hand-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Instruction in ballistics]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241591/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Instruction in pistol shooting. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241548/photo-image-people-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Playing tennis. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241594/photo-image-shadow-person-baseball Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipman color guard. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241324/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Lacrosse player. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241334/photo-image-face-person-grass Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Classroom instruction. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241341/photo-image-people-public-domain-factory Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Boxing. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242120/photo-image-person-public-domain-basketball Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Lacrosse player]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242359/photo-image-face-people-football Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipman cleaning the floor of his room].… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242105/photo-image-person-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Lacrosse player. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242403/photo-image-face-people-football Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipman studying. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242110/photo-image-face-paper-hand Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipman cleaning the floor of his room. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242121/photo-image-person-public-domain-black Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipman. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242214/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipman]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242358/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Basketball player. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242093/photo-image-face-people-football Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Lacrosse player. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242361/photo-image-face-people-football Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Rowing crew. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243793/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen saluting. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243770/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license Annapolis, Maryland. Rear Admiral Beardall, Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244034/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Annapolis, Maryland. Lieutenant K.K. Martineau, aide to the superintendent. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243788/photo-image-face-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Annapolis, Maryland. President Manuel Prado of Peru seated beside Rear Admiral Beardall, Superintendent of the U.S. Naval… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243800/photo-image-people-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipman looking with a sextant. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307696/image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Gunnery instructions. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307693/image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Annapolis, Maryland. United States Navy photographer William Belknap, Private Second Class. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305703/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Annapolis, Maryland. Corps of midshipmen, U.S. Naval Academy, in formation. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305697/image-plant-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Annapolis, Maryland. President Manuel Prado of Peru seated beside Rear Admiral Beardall, Superintendent of the U.S. Naval… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305699/image-person-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Running high jump]. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338197/image-dog-people-sky Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Running high jump. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338459/image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Annapolis, Maryland. Commander Johnson, on the staff of the Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336326/image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Wrestling]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338494/image-people-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen on a training craft. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338201/image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. A regimental commander. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338473/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Practicing lacrosse. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338203/image-dog-plant-person Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Rowing crew. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338188/image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Studying an auxiliary ship's engine]. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338207/image-people-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. The "God of Luck" bronze replica of the figurehead of the U.S.S. Delaware on the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338460/image-flower-plant-person Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Spotting and battle problems. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338472/image-person-art-pattern Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen in one of the courts of the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338211/image-person-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Sailing]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338490/image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Two midshipmen working with a sextant. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338215/image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. A regimental commander reporting to his superior officer. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338464/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipman studying a ship's model]. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338477/image-hand-person-wood Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Throwing a disc. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338469/image-face-people-sky Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Pole vaulting. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338200/image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen in formation]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338214/image-person-public-domain-architecture Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Sailing a yawl. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289530/photo-image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen marching]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12288424/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen in formation]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12288734/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen in a whaleboat. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289377/photo-image-person-public-domain-water Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Bancroft Hall. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289364/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipman. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289365/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Instruction in steam propulsion mechanics].… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289398/photo-image-steam-people-technology Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Class instruction. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12288178/photo-image-person-laptop-public-domain Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Studying an engine. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289249/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospital Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen saluting]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289672/photo-image-plant-people-tree Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Studying metallurgy. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289283/photo-image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license Annapolis, Maryland. Rear Admiral Beardall and his aides: Lieutenant Jones (left), and Lieutenant D.K. Martineau (right).… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12288996/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Instruction in gunnery]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289238/photo-image-person-headphones-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen on a training craft]. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289391/photo-image-cloud-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Annapolis, Maryland. Officers of the midshipmen's regiment, U.S. Naval Academy, giving their saber salute. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289006/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Class in physics. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289254/photo-image-hand-person-shirt Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipman hoisting a sail. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12288411/photo-image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen in formation]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289246/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy passing review during the visit of President of Peru, Manuel… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289129/photo-image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Annapolis, Maryland. Corps of midshipmen, U.S. Naval Academy, in formation. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289381/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Annapolis, Maryland. Corps of midshipmen, U.S. Naval Academy, in formation. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289210/photo-image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Studying a big gun. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289403/photo-image-hand-people-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Instruction in gunnery]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12288414/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipman]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289627/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy passing review during the visit of President of Peru, Manuel… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289206/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Annapolis, Maryland. President of Peru, Manuel Prado, chatting with Rear Admiral Beardall of the U.S. Naval Academy. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289209/photo-image-shadow-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen in formation]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12288974/photo-image-person-public-domain-architecture Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Classroom instruction]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12288187/photo-image-paper-people-space Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. U.S. Army Air Corps personnel receiving… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289355/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Putting the shot. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289497/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen in formation]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289240/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipman. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289510/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Studying a testing device]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289529/photo-image-person-shirt-public-domain Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipman lowering a boat from the davits. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289487/photo-image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen in class. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289351/photo-image-background-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289284/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy passing review during the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289013/photo-image-person-grass-public-domain Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Instruction in gunnery. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289250/photo-image-people-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Instruction in steam propulsion mechanics. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289670/photo-image-steam-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipman. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289370/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy passing review during the visit of President of Peru, Manuel… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289093/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Annapolis, Maryland. Officers of the midshipmen's regiment, U.S. Naval Academy, giving their saber salute. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12288997/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen receiving instruction about an engine. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289583/photo-image-people-public-domain-hospital Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Training craft. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289623/photo-image-cloud-person-sky Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Training craft. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12288179/photo-image-cloud-person-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipman]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289396/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen in formation]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289035/photo-image-person-public-domain-architecture Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipman. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289277/photo-image-face-person-shirt Free Image from public domain license U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Studying an engine. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289520/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license