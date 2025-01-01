Curated
Milos Dohnány
Milos Dohnány (1904 - 1944) was a prominent Slovak photographer in the early twentieth century. He was a leading proponent of the avant-garde and modern photography until his death in a car accident in the fall of 1944. Here we have curated a selection of his finest work.
44 results