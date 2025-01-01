Blue Lake on Mount Tongariro (circa 1908) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029029/blue-lake-mount-tongariro-circa-1908-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Parliament Buildings following the fire in December 1907 (1907) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029019/photo-image-architecture-1907-abandoned Free Image from public domain license Marine invertebrate out of Water (circa 1908) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029026/marine-invertebrate-out-water-circa-1908-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Hoheria or Lacebark (Houhere) (circa 1910) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028392/hoheria-lacebark-houhere-circa-1910-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Fording a river, man holding a bicycle (1905) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028983/fording-river-man-holding-bicycle-1905-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Empire Buildings fire, Adelaide Road, 3 October 1919 (1919) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029020/empire-buildings-fire-adelaide-road-october-1919-1919-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Cannon on hillside (possibly Mt Victoria cannon) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029062/cannon-hillside-possibly-victoria-cannon-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Empire Buildings fire, Adelaide Road, 3 October 1919 (1919) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029194/empire-buildings-fire-adelaide-road-october-1919-1919-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Parliament Buildings, Wellington (circa 1907) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028463/parliament-buildings-wellington-circa-1907-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Pseudowintera colorata (Horopito) (circa 1910) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029941/pseudowintera-colorata-horopito-circa-1910-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Honourable Mill's Farm near Crail Bay - Horses in the Field (1908) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028924/image-horse-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Dominion Day: servicemen (25 September 1907) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029568/dominion-day-servicemen-25-september-1907-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Entrance to Queen's Wharf, Wellington (circa 1907) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028454/entrance-queens-wharf-wellington-circa-1907-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Leptospermum ericoides or Kanuka (circa 1910) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030653/leptospermum-ericoides-kanuka-circa-1910-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Parsonsia (New Zealand Jasmine) (circa 1910) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030791/parsonsia-new-zealand-jasmine-circa-1910-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Leucogenes leontipodium (Edelweiss) (circa 1910) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030611/leucogenes-leontipodium-edelweiss-circa-1910-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Metrosideros excelsa or Pohutukawa (circa 1910) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030971/metrosideros-excelsa-pohutukawa-circa-1910-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Snow-covered Slopes of Mount Egmont (Taranaki) (circa 1908) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028345/snow-covered-slopes-mount-egmont-taranaki-circa-1908-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Dominion Day Carnival (25 September 1907) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028344/dominion-day-carnival-25-september-1907-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Macropiper excelsum (Kawakawa) (circa 1910) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030905/macropiper-excelsum-kawakawa-circa-1910-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Honourable Mill's Farm near Crail Bay - Baling Hay (1908) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030714/honourable-mills-farm-near-crail-bay-baling-hay-1908-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Phyllocladus alpinus (Mountain Toatoa) (circa 1910) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030607/phyllocladus-alpinus-mountain-toatoa-circa-1910-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Knightia excelsa or Rewarewa (circa 1910) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030609/knightia-excelsa-rewarewa-circa-1910-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Water recording tower, Karori Reservoir (circa 1907) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028716/water-recording-tower-karori-reservoir-circa-1907-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Paratrophis microphylla (Turepo) (circa 1910) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13031123/paratrophis-microphylla-turepo-circa-1910-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Nothofagus menziesii (Southern Silver Beech) (circa 1910) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030663/nothofagus-menziesii-southern-silver-beech-circa-1910-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license Solanum aviculare or Poroporo (circa 1910) by Fred Brockett. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13031121/solanum-aviculare-poroporo-circa-1910-fred-brockett Free Image from public domain license